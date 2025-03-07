Iftar under the desert sky on the Platinum Desert Safari. Photo: Platinum Heritage
Iftar under the desert sky on the Platinum Desert Safari. Photo: Platinum Heritage

Lifestyle

Food

Iftar of the week: Falconry, fine-dining and stargazing on a Platinum Desert Safari

Ramadan experience in Dubai's sand dunes is an enchanting way to end the fasting day

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

March 07, 2025