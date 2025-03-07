Iftar of the week: Falconry, fine-dining and stargazing on a Platinum Desert Safari

If a great iftar is defined by its ambience, then the Platinum Desert Safari<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank"> Ramadan </a>experience has vibes to spare. This seven-hour programme from Platinum Heritage includes a wildlife visit to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/jane-goodall-opens-bee-sanctuary-named-in-her-honour-at-expo-city-dubai/" target="_blank"> Dubai Conservation Park,</a> a falconry exhibition, a stargazing session and an elegant dinner and dance show, making it an enchanting way to end the fasting day. Running until March 30, the package includes pick-up and drop-off from your Dubai home or hotel and starts at approximately 2pm, lasting until 9pm. It all begins at my doorstep when a luxury off-road vehicle picks me up for a 50-minute journey down Al Ain Road to Dubai Conservation Park. Along the way, there is plenty to see and learn about the emirate’s heritage. We cruise past <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/dubai-wetlands-gain-international-recognition-1.297619" target="_blank">Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary</a>, where we spot its famous residents – the greater flamingos – bathing in the mangroves against the golden hues of the late afternoon sun. At the gates of the conservation park, guests receive a traditional headscarf and take photos before exploring the rolling hills of the reserve, where they can spot groups of oryx and baby gazelles. In the hour leading up to iftar, we are dropped off at a breathtaking outdoor majlis ensconced in the sand dunes for a falconry exhibition – showcasing the birds' speed and resilience – qualities essential for survival in desert environments. After posing for photos with a falcon on my arm, we head to the main camp for iftar. My dining partner and I had pre-ordered our five-course set menus. I chose the Italian-inspired Mediterranean Treasures while my partner picked the regionally inspired Contemporary Middle Eastern Flavours. A vegan-friendly option is also available: The Vegan Plate. The watermelon and burrata makes an ideal starter. The refreshing, juicy sweetness of the watermelon provides a welcome dose of hydration while the creamy richness of burrata pairs well with peppery arugula. The king prawn minestrone soup is a more decadent take on the rustic Italian favourite. Fresh vegetables meld with the deep umami notes of the king prawn, creating a rich and flavourful bowl. The main course features free-range chicken in a puttanesca-style sauce rich with tomatoes and briny olives. It is elegant comfort food. The Middle Eastern-inspired set menu adds flair to classic favourites. One appetiser features a well-seared snapper fillet with a silky red pepper and chickpea puree. The sweet, smoky notes of the sauce elevate it beyond a modern take on hummus, while the brininess of the fish adds depth. The rack of ouzi lamb, thankfully, has not undergone any unnecessary innovations. Slow-cooked to perfection, it is served with fragrant saffron rice and coarse roasted vegetables that add a comforting, home-cooked feel. Our desserts, a frothy Arabic coffee chocolate mousse and saffron panna cotta with berries, are a satisfying conclusion to the meal. It will be hard to find a more idyllic spot to dine this Ramadan. The main camp resembles an oasis, with elegant dining huts – ranging from intimate two-person set-ups to family-sized spaces – dotted around a lake. Oud music flows from the speakers as waiters deliver meals from a purpose-built kitchen and a bar serving a variety of fruit juices, mocktails and tea. A circus ring near the centre of the site doubles as a stage. Around 8pm, the camp lights dim, replaced by neon blue spotlights as a dancer delivers a dazzling acrobatic routine against a soundtrack of ethereal electronic music. A hooded companion then comes on stage for a fire-twirling display that builds with a musical crescendo. That energy soon gives way to the stillness of the night sky as we join a guide for a stargazing session, spotting Mars and Jupiter, along with the Orion star system. Our cars then arrive to take us away from the serenity of the desert and back to the hustle and bustle of the city, bringing an end to a memorable evening. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of Platinum Heritage. The Platinum Desert Safari runs during Ramadan until March 30, with prices starting at Dh1,950. Pickup is between 2.30pm and 3pm while drop-off is between 9.30pm and 10pm; 04 412 6333</i>