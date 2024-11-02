The luxury desert safari and dining experience costs Dh3,360 per person. Photo: Arabian Adventures
The luxury desert safari and dining experience costs Dh3,360 per person. Photo: Arabian Adventures

Lifestyle

Food

Luxury desert safari by Arabian Adventures offers fine dining in the dunes

A trip to to the desert is a rite of passage for UAE visitors, and this new experience is expensive but impressive

One Carlo Diaz

November 02, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender