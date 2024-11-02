Luxury desert safari by Arabian Adventures offers fine dining in the dunes

When a swanky <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/mercedes-g-63-amg-is-quite-possibly-the-maddest-suv-on-the-planet-1.472434" target="_blank">G-Wagon</a> rolled in to pick me up for a desert safari, I knew I was in for a luxurious experience. The door-to-door service via the four-wheel Mercedes-Benz car is standard with the recently launched Veuve Clicquot Desert Experience by tour operator Arabian Adventures. The ride sets the tone for a high-class dining experience in the heart of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/06/28/tripadvisor-ranks-dubai-dune-bashing-safari-as-worlds-best-bucket-list-experience/" target="_blank">Dubai desert</a>. From my home in Silicon Oasis, it takes about 40 minutes to reach the newly built visitors' centre in the 225-square-kilometre Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. After a brief stop, which involves deflating tires for the desert terrain, we journey deeper into the reserve, which is a great opportunity to take in the lay of the land. Kevin, our driver-cum-tour guide, is a font of desert knowledge. He occasionally springs into a trivia whenever we chance upon anything along the way, from thorny shrubs to graceful gazelles. Tour guides can often sound robotic and over-rehearsed, but Kevin is a natural, making us feel comfortable along the bumpy ride. “Do you know where the name Abu Dhabi comes from?” he asks at one point, as we spot a herd of sand gazelles in one corner. “Abu Dhabi translates to Father of Gazelle,” he offers. About 20 minutes after our brief stop, we reach a spot where two camels are waiting for us. At that point, guests of the experience, which only accommodates a maximum of eight, can opt for a 10-minute camel trek to the private dining area or continue in the 4x4. Riding camels is something of a rite of passage for UAE tourists and, with the sun setting, it is a perfect opportunity for photos and videos. We arrive at a charming dining spot dressed in LVMH-owned brand Veuve Clicquot's colours, with deep yellow hues complementing the terracotta palette of the furniture as well as the natural setting. A makeshift open-kitchen is set up just a few steps away from the eight-seater dining table. Immediately, a calming energy embraces me. There was a time when I would camp in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/03/13/how-to-find-all-of-dubais-al-qudra-desert-lakes-from-love-lake-to-crescent-moon-lake/" target="_blank">Al Qudra </a>every week with friends, precisely because of the serenity afforded by the environment. But our <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/hotels/2021/03/02/bear-grylls-explorers-camp-overnight-cabin-review-in-ras-al-khaimah-hotel-insider/" target="_blank">camping </a>sessions were nothing compared to the luxurious setting of the Arabian Adventures experience. There are no paper cups and plates to be found here, just heavy-duty silverware. Before dinner, we are ushered to an elevated reception area, which provides a clearer view of the sunset. It's wise for Arabian Adventures to only offer this experience during the winter season because the breeze is perfect when we are there. We are then served purple potato chips with two kinds of dips – a promising introduction to the food that awaits. Guests are asked about any dietary requirements when booking, so the kitchen can prepare ahead. This is important, because there isn't room for flexibility on site due to the obvious constraints of dining in the desert. The sharing-style menu is fixed, but is curated to ensure the food is both fresh and delicious, the team says. Our paired meal starts with a refreshing marinated watermelon with goat's cheese mousse. It is a good palate cleanser, with just the right amount of sweetness from the fruit and kick from the cheese. Sharing starters come one by one, headlined for me by the Yakitori-style chicken skewers. The barbecue-baked Camembert served with kumquat preserve also deserves a shout out, while the flame-seared octopus steals the show. Desert safari food is usually an afterthought, after a barrage of typical activities such as belly dancing and dune bashing. But here, food is at the heart of the experience, with the charm of the desert playing only a supporting role. Mains start include a 24-hour cooked Australian black Angus brisket; tender duck breast with orange gastrique sauce; and chargrilled cauliflower steak. Still it's the side of potato mille-feuille that stands out for me. It is lush and creamy, making me almost forget I'm in the middle of a desert and not in a fine dining restaurant in Downtown Dubai. Darkness falls by the time we dig into our mains, with fire torches providing a rustic ambience. We end the meal with a trio of desserts: a salted caramel pot with dates in a crispy pastry shell; fresh strawberries served with white Valhorna chocolate fondue; and a cloud of citrus-infused ricotta cream. As the evening draws to a close, the quiet of the desert settles in. We sit again at the sundowner lounge with the peaceful serenity interspersed with soft chatter and the gentle hiss of the fire pit. Out in the desert, with the vastness of the night sky strewn with stars, is where I feel beautifully small and profoundly connected. It's the kind of peace that sticks, lingering even as I return to the city lights a little before midnight. <i>The review was conducted at the invitation of Arabian Adventures, part of the </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/29/bhutan-travel-what-to-do-direct-uae-flights-drukair/" target="_blank"><i>Emirates </i></a><i>Group. Bookings can be made via arabian-adventures.com and cost Dh3,360 per person</i>