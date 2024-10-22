The six scariest hotel stays around the world

Ready for a spine-chilling getaway? For those drawn to the paranormal and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2021/10/25/spooky-stays-haunted-hotels-and-ghostly-guesthouses-to-book-for-halloween/" target="_blank">hotels with dark pasts</a>, this list is a haunted journey across the globe. From historic buildings to former morgues, these <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hotels/" target="_blank">hotels</a> are as famous for their ghostly residents as they are for their charm. Here are six haunted hotels to spend the night – if you dare. Located in the misty hills of Genting Highlands, this colossal property, with 7,300 rooms, is a bustling hub for tourists visiting the nearby casino, shopping malls and theme parks. However, beneath its vibrant atmosphere lies a much darker, eerie history that has earned it a reputation as one of Malaysia's most haunted hotels. Much of the supernatural accounts stem from the tragic events linked to the adjacent casino. It is believed that over the years, guests that lost their fortunes would take their own lives in their hotel rooms, with their restless souls believed to linger. Guests would often report unexplained shadowy figures and noises, as well as the uneasy feeling of being watched. Floors 21 and 22 are particularly notorious, with staff often warning sensitive guests to avoid these levels due to heightened paranormal activity. The luxurious Four Seasons property in this historic Turkish neighbourhood had a different role in the past. Built in 1918, the building served as a neoclassical Turkish prison, where political dissidents, writers and intellectuals during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/10/04/portrait-of-suleyman-the-magnificent-at-christies-dubai-showcases-riches-of-ottoman-empire/" target="_blank">Ottoman Empire</a> were held captive. It remained as a penitentiary until 1919. Today, the building has been transformed into a lavish hotel with views of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/06/12/istanbul-incredible-mosques/" target="_blank">Hagia Sophia</a> and the Blue Mosque. Some guests claim that remnants of its dark past can still be felt. The courtyards and rooms are fashioned out of previous prison cells, and some visitors have reported eerie sensations and whispers of past prisoners. Despite the hotel's morbid past, it remains a hugely popular choice for guests due to its location. Standing next to the historic Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, The Emily Morgan is one of the most popular haunted hotels in the US. Originally built in 1924 as a medical facility, the Gothic-style building previously housed a hospital, complete with a morgue and a psychiatric ward. Today, it’s a luxury hotel – but many believe remnants of its past linger within its walls. Eerie occurrences have been reported by both guests and staff, especially on the property's 7th, 9th and 14th floors, where the hospital’s surgical and morgue areas were once located. Everything from disembodied voices and ghostly apparitions to unexplained medical smells have been experienced by visitors. Sights of spectral nurses and patients wandering the halls have also been reported and the elevators have been reported to stop on floors when no-one has called for them. The boutique hotel nestled in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/from-baguio-to-las-vegas-following-the-manny-pacquaio-trail-1.400900" target="_blank">Baguio</a>, a four-hour drive to the north of Manila, is as famous for its haunted history as it is for its heritage. It was built in 1909 during the American colonial era, and is known for its turbulent past as an internment camp during the Second World War. Guests and staff frequently report of scary encounters across the property, with many apparitions believed to be of former internees who died in the building. Moaning sounds from the basement, where war captives were held, have also been reported. Located in the picturesque KwaZulu-Natal midlands of South Africa, the 19th-century Nottingham Road Hotel is believed to have a ghostly resident named Charlotte. Legend has it that she was a barmaid who died at the property by taking her own life after a love affair gone wrong. Guests and staff at the hotel have both reported frequent unusual occurrences, from doors opening and closing on their own to mirrors and belongings being moved around. Room 10 sees the most paranormal activity and is believed to house the spirit of Charlotte, who is apparently a harmless and seemingly house-proud ghost given the multiple reports of mysteriously straightened bedsheets. Nestled in the heart of old<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/salsa-to-surf-a-puerto-rican-road-trip-1.632985" target="_blank"> San Juan</a>, the luxury hotel was built in 1651 as the Convent of the Carmelite Nuns. It has since undergone extensive renovations while preserving its captivating past. Throughout the years, the building has served various purposes, as a convent, hospital, and even a school. Its long and storied past makes for ghostly tales, with visitors reporting sightings of a supernatural nun wandering the corridors. Some spots throughout the hotel are inexplicably cold, according to some, and lights often flicker in and out, while other visitors have reported hearing soft chanting sounds echoing through the halls when no-one is around. Despite its past, the hotel's lush courtyards, Spanish colonial architecture and prime location near historic sites make it a go-to for San Juan visitors.