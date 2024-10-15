Dark side of the Zodiac and Inca Mysticism – Dubai's Halloween parties get creative

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/10/14/halloween-children-family-friendly-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Halloween </a>scene in Dubai is taking a mysterious and magical turn this year, with creative themes that delve into an array of spooky subjects – from ancient astrology to mystical beasts. Those marking it can be transported to ancient <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/27/lets-go-by-land-travel-dubai-japan/" target="_blank">Japan </a>at a venue populated by the ghosts of samurai warriors or party in a setting styled after <i>Silence of the Lambs</i>. Here are some innovative party options to check out. A Scary Carnival is the theme of this year's party at Dubai's famed beach club. Customised make-up stations will be on-site to help guests blend with the decor, which includes a spooky spinning wheel for photo opportunities. The evening's best-dressed will be rewarded, while the main event is a set by Asian-Brazilian DJ Liu. <i>October 26, 7pm-3am; Dh100 door fee; Dubai Marina; 056 689 1922</i> The dark sides of the zodiac will take centre stage at Ly-la. The venue will be transformed into a cosmological wonder complete with glowing constellations. A team of actors, embodying the zodiac elements, will be part of the experience. Guests can also have their fortunes read by a tarot reader and order from an à la carte menu. <i>October 31; 10.30pm onwards; Dubai International Financial Centre; 056 680 0430</i> The Japanese-Peruvian restaurant at Address Dubai Mall Hotel is hosting an Amazonian-inspired party, where guests will be transported into the ancient world of Inca mysticism. Dark, atmospheric decor aside, expect an Inca-themed live performance to set the mood. A make-up artist will be on hand to help guests create their best look, while DJ Florian takes over at midnight for an post-dinner party. <i>October 31; 8pm onwards; à la carte; Address Dubai Mall; 04 542 4200</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/01/21/review-sushisamba-in-dubai-wows-with-sky-high-views-and-multifaceted-menu/" target="_blank">Sushisamba</a>'s Halloween theme is Redrum, which is murder spelt backwards. Guests are invited to celebrate the occasion in by dressing up in red and black, plus donning masks. Themed beverages are on the menu, while DJ Charlelie will hit the decks. <i>October 31; 10.30pm-2am; à la carte; Palm Jumeirah; 04 278 4888</i> Guests will be transported into a frozen wonderland, as the venue takes an icy turn for Halloween. Winter-inspired decor will be paired with live beats from DJs to set the chilly mood – all against the backdrop of the picturesque Dubai skyline with the venue located on level 54 of Address Sky View. <i>October 31; 8pm onwards; a la carte; Downtown Dubai; 04 5826 111</i> Boil and bubble soup, Dracula salad, devil's chicken and roasted bat risotto are some of the dishes that will be served at Rodeo Drive in Dubai. The Halloween-themed meal aside, the restaurant is also organising a dungeon hunt, with more entertainment coming by way of a live Latino band and bull-riding contest. <i>October 28 to November 2; 6pm-4am; à la carte; Trade Centre; 054 417 7028</i> The Vampire Circus is in town as part of the theme park's Fright Nights every Wednesday to Sunday until October 31. The eerie performance entails dance routines, circus acts and aerial displays. Elsewhere, enjoy five horror-themed mazes, including one inspired by the <i>Saw</i> franchise where visitors must find their way through Jigsaw's deadly traps. Other mazes include a tombstone-themed one and another that features Hades. <i>October 1 to October 31; 11am-8pm; from Dh295; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 820 0000</i> Fans of the horror classic <i>Silence of the Lambs</i> can join Bla Bla Dubai's three-day Halloween affair. The venue's tent will be transformed into a haunting scene inspired by the 1991 movie. Roaming entertainment will be on-site to provide the necessary spooks, with face-painting stations also on site. The person wearing the most terrifying get-up will receive Dh5,000 in vouchers to spend at the club. <i>October 31 to November 2, 11pm-3am; ladies free, gents Dh200; JBR; 058 606 3535</i> Ghosts of samurai are taking over Attiko on October 31. The venue will be transformed to reflect 16th-century Japan, coupled with live performances of traditional arts and folklore. Games will also be on the cards, which will allow guests to delve deep into the rich legends and myths of ancient Japan. Guests will be able to choose from an a la carte or set menu, with dishes such as tuna tataki, miso Chilean sea bass and mochi. <i>October 31 7pm-11pm; a la carte or Dh425; W Dubai – Mina Seyahi; 04 350 9983</i> The pub in Souk Madinat will meld Halloween with the traditional Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The resident band will be in themed attire for the event, which will also include face-painting stations, live cigar rolling and pumpkin carving. Halloween food and drinks will be on the menu, while the best-dressed male and female embodying Dia de los Muertos will win prizes. <i>October 31, from 8.30pm; Souk Madinat; 04 368 6559</i> Vorona, a genus of prehistoric birds, is the focal point of this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/at-home-with-buffalo-bill-horror-fans-can-now-tour-the-silence-of-the-lambs-house-1.1160737" target="_blank">dinner-show restaurant's </a>Halloween affair, promising guests an evening of food, music and movement. The black bird will be personified as a bewitching enchantress, surrounded by other mysterious acts bringing her story to life. <i>October 31 to November 2, 5pm-3am, show at 9pm; Address Downtown; 050 275 4844</i>