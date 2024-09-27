From Dubai to Tokyo and beyond: Couple travelling the world without flying

Most people who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/04/15/dxb-dubai-airport-worlds-busiest/" target="_blank">arrive in Dubai</a> do so by aeroplane. However, Adam Mezey and Veronika Cibova, a couple from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/slovakia/" target="_blank">Slovakia</a> in their 30s, have chosen a less conventional route: a five-hour ferry from Iran. The pair have visited about 50 countries and travel exclusively by land or sea, relying on trains, ferries, buses or cars. They document their adventures on their blog Let’s Go By Land and have also amassed more than 87,000 followers on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/instagram/" target="_blank">Instagram</a>. Mezey and Cibova first began travelling about 15 years ago, starting with short <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/01/tourism-gulf-europe-venice-fee-visa/" target="_blank">trips around Europe</a> with friends. It was easy to get around by train for two or three days. “Later when everyone started flying, we also tried it,” Mezey tells<i> The National</i>. “We flew to Asia, Australia and Africa, but only when we travelled outside of Europe. Then I started to develop a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/comment/blame-your-body-s-physiology-for-your-fear-of-flying-says-a-social-worker-and-former-pilot-1.806992" target="_blank">fear of flying</a>. The more flights we took, the greater the fear.” Determined that the fear would not stop them from seeking out new experiences around the world, they started looking to other means of getting around. “We don't even think about flying any more because travelling by land has given us many incredible experiences and sometimes the journey is more exciting than the destination we are going to,” says Cibova. The latest leg of their adventures started in mid-May and took 33 days. Travelling from Amsterdam to Prague by train, they then went through Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, with stops in Moldova along the way. In Turkey they journeyed by night bus to Istanbul, took a high-speed train to Ankara and an overnight train to Tatvan. After crossing the border into Iran on foot, they travelled by taxi, bus and train, before finishing with a ferry ride from Bandar Lengeh to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>. Although the trek was time-consuming and could be considered unconventional by some, the couple say it is what works best for them. "Everything that is part of travelling by land, we take as a new experience. We don't look at it as something complicated, we love this kind of challenge," says Mezey. That said, there have been difficulties. For example, they found that less frequently visited countries sometimes have limited information available online, making it tricky to plan a visit. However, when faced with such challenges, Mezey and Cibova figure things out as they arrive, adding to the sense of adventure. “The fun part of travelling by land is often travelling itself,” says Mezey. “In countries where there are not many tourists, people often do not speak English and you have to somehow negotiate with the bus driver or travel companions on the train. “It usually happens that everyone talks in their own language and you understand each other with your hands. The more time you spend communicating this way, the more you will understand each other.” In addition to the thrill of adventure, Mezey and Cibova have felt personal connections in some places. For example, post-Soviet countries with brutalist architecture reminded them of how Slovakia looked when they were children. “It's like going back in time,” says Cibova. Through their journeys, the pair have also learnt about other cultures. They have not only been able to see new places but also understand the realities that often differ from what they have been told. Iran, for instance, was a country that pleasantly surprised them. “Don't be influenced by politics,” says Mezey. “In our experience, we visited Iran. You can find a lot of negative information everywhere that it is a dangerous country and that travel there is not recommended. “The opposite was true. Iranian people are the nicest people we ever met and we never felt any danger there. Simply do not believe everything you read somewhere on the internet or hear on TV and live it on your own experience.” The pair described the country as having some of “the most beautiful places” which they enjoyed. “It is impossible to say specific things, rather it is generally architecture, people and their hospitality, culture and how much they love the country where they come from,” says Cibova. “Our whole journey through Iran was carried in a positive spirit. We were surprised by the beautiful country, its nature with mountains, and the everyday wow effect.” They were also impressed with Dubai, where they spent a month including a few days in Abu Dhabi. They wanted to see as much of the city as possible despite the warm summer temperatures. “Dubai fascinated us,” says Mezey. “Everything in the city works. It is clean, safe and has incredible buildings. Dubai has incredible plans that are really being implemented. It's amazing.” They are now planning to travel from the UAE to Japan, which they say will take a few months. Their route will include several countries they have not been to before, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia. For those inspired by the couple's unique approach to travel, they have some practical advice. While their journey has been filled with memorable experiences, they recognise that travelling exclusively by sea or land comes with its own set of challenges. “Start with smaller trips and try to speak to other travellers who have done it,” Mezey advises. “When you are sure that you can handle it, go further and further.” Cibova adds: “If you don't have much time, do some research and plan everything, but always have a few extra days.” She warns that busses and trains can often be late, causing them to miss connections, but ultimately advises: “If you have a lot of time, just go! There is always a way.”