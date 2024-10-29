Paro Taktsang cliffside monastery is now more accessible for UAE travellers after Drukair launched direct flights between Dubai and Paro. Photo: Aman
Bhutan travel: What to see, do and eat in the tiny Himalayan kingdom as direct UAE flights launch

Twice weekly flights via Drukair now connect Dubai and the charming city of Paro

Farah Andrews
October 29, 2024

