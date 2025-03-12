See lions stalking prey at night in the Sabi Sand Nature Reserve, South Africa. Photo: Dulini
See lions stalking prey at night in the Sabi Sand Nature Reserve, South Africa. Photo: Dulini

What is noctourism? Destinations that come to life at night, from bioluminescent seas to stargazing retreats

Ditch the daylight crowds for midnight magic with one of the year’s biggest travel trends

Emma Pearson

March 12, 2025