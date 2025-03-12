What is noctourism? Destinations that come to life at night, from bioluminescent seas to stargazing retreats

Forget chasing the sun – one of this year’s top travel trends is all about after-dark adventures, from aurora hunting to bioluminescent beaches. Booking.com recently said “noctourism” is booming, with its survey of more than 27,000 travellers finding that two-thirds have considered jaunts to “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/07/09/wish-upon-a-star-in-hanle-indias-first-dark-sky-reserve/" target="_blank">darker sky destinations</a>”. This year marks peak solar activity, or “solar maximum”, the natural cycle the Sun goes through as it shifts from a calm to stormy state. As a result, destinations offering night safaris, glow-in-the-dark <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/kayaking-at-the-eastern-mangroves-in-abu-dhabi-in-pictures-1.1183827" target="_blank">kayaking </a>and city nightlife tours are increasingly on the rise, reshaping the way travellers explore the world after the sun sets. Here are eight of the best noctourism adventures from the UAE and beyond. Blue tears, sea sparkle and aurora of the sea are just some of the names given to bioluminescence – the neon blue glow released by microscopic phytoplankton. Dubbed the “Sea of Stars”, Mudhdhoo Island in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/maldives/" target="_blank">Maldives</a>’ Raa Atoll is a teardrop of jungle surrounded by white sands, with an uninhabited northern tip where a distinct lack of light pollution makes plankton easy to spot. As with the other natural phenomena on this list, bioluminescent beaches are best explored around the new moon when the sky is at its darkest. Located merely 8km from Male, the beach is accessible via a 15-minute speedboat ride from the capital, or bed down in one of the five-star properties on the island to stay a little longer. As night falls, the predators of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/south-africa/" target="_blank">South African</a> bush begin to stir. In Sabi Sands, a protected reserve adjacent to Kruger National Park, seeing the Big Five – lions, leopards, rhinoceros, elephants and African buffalos – can easily be ticked off during the average day. At night, however, observers may just see a mighty lion pride circling its prey or a leopard stalking a mate as the beasts rise afresh from their afternoon slumber. For expert tracking that won’t disturb the animals, visitors can join an evening tour led by one of the local lodges. Dulini offer nightly game drives across 10,500 hectares of wild bushveld in state-of-the-art vehicles manned by passionate, conservation-focused guides. The aurora borealis, or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/06/northern-lights-best-time-2024/" target="_blank">Northern Lights</a>, are always a spectacle, but this year, they are set to be the most dramatic in 10 years as the sun reaches solar maximum. It means there will be heightened cosmic activity, making the aurora displays brighter and more vivid across Northern Europe. Iceland sits at the heart of the action, and with 700 known geothermic spots offering natural hot springs, visitors can soak up the scenes above while wallowing in the mineral-rich waters below. Visit from September to April for the best chance to catch noctourism’s headline act. Travellers can follow their nose to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/italy/" target="_blank">Italy </a>for a night-time truffle hunt with a pack of fungus-sniffing dogs. Searching for the delicacy is easiest at night when soil aeration makes the truffles more pungent, and the hounds can zone in with fewer distractions. Piedmont, in the north-west of the country, is famous for its decadent white truffles, with moonlit foraging creating a thrilling atmosphere after dark. The outings are available to book through the Italian Truffle Hunting Association, AssoTartufai, with each hunt usually lasting a few hours. Archaeological wonders, Bronze Age tombs and endless rolling dunes make Mleiha National Park a must-visit destination during daylight hours. And, with near-zero light pollution, luxurious glamping tents and barbecue dinners, the 30 square kilometre area really comes to life as darkness falls. Each stargazing session is led by an expert guide who can point out everything from stars and planets to mysterious deep sky objects. Elsewhere in the UAE, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2020/12/18/al-quaa-secluded-abu-dhabi-spot-that-offers-out-of-this-world-views-of-the-milky-way/" target="_blank">Al Quaa</a> in the Abu Dhabi desert is known as the UAE’s Milky Way spot for its superb night-time visibility, with weekend camping sessions operated by tour operator Arabian Wanderers. Head out just before, during or after a new moon for the darkest skies and most dramatic starscapes. Nothing compares to drifting through the wild beauty of Abu Dhabi's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/07/24/mangroves-restoration-uae/" target="_blank">mangroves </a>– except, perhaps, venturing onto the waters under cover of night.<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/02/10/jubail-mangrove-park-in-abu-dhabi-all-you-need-to-know-from-ticket-price-to-location/" target="_blank"> Jubail Mangrove Park</a> in Abu Dhabi is a protected nature reserve featuring walking trails, boardwalks and kayaking routes. Packed with rich biodiversity, the 50-square-kilometre expanse is a haven for birds and marine species, with turtles, herons and even gazelles glimpsed prancing through the underbrush. But it’s under the moonlight that the true magic unfolds. Mangrove Adventures currently offers two-hour guided tours on single or double kayaks equipped with powerful underwater LED lights for a mesmerising journey through glowing waters. The animal kingdom runs on its own schedule, and, often, the most fascinating behaviour occurs when darkness falls. In Battambang, Cambodia, millions of bats burst from the crevices of the Phnom Sampeau caves every day after sunset, filling the sky like billowing columns of black smoke. Access to the summit of the limestone outcrop is available via a cement road or a steep staircase. Near the summit, travellers can also visit the Killing Caves of Phnom Sampeau, which is now a place of pilgrimage. Inside, a golden reclining Buddha lies next to a glass-walled memorial filled with bones and skulls belonging to victims of the Khmer Rouge, the brutal regime that ruled Cambodia from 1975 to 1979. No list of noctourism pursuits would be complete without a nod to the original after-dark escapade. Koh Phangan’s Full Moon Party, held on Haad Rin Beach, has become almost a rite of passage for backpackers visiting the Thai island. Originally a small gathering for 1980s hippies, this monthly event has grown into something of a phenomenon, drawing travellers from all over the world to come together under the full moon for an unforgettable night of celebration. With neon lights, pulsating music and fire dancers lighting up the beach, the bucket-list staple has a reputation for being a lively affair. Partygoers frequently hang around for the moonlight to fade to soak up the island’s more serene side, where secluded coves, hidden waterfalls and protected nature reserves wait.