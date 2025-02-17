American banker Eric Robertsen is preparing to swim around The World Islands in Dubai to raise awareness of autism and funding for a UK charity. Photo: Eric Robertsen
Dubai dad hopes to make history with swim around The World Islands to raise autism awareness

Eric Robertsen is taking on the challenge three years after being diagnosed with the condition

Emma Pearson

February 17, 2025