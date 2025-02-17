Dubai dad hopes to make history with swim around The World Islands to raise autism awareness

A Dubai dad is preparing for a 30-kilometre coast-to-coast swim around The World Islands in Dubai – to raise awareness of autism. American banker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/05/06/diagnosed-with-autism-at-49-dubai-resident-turns-charity-endurance-swimmer/" target="_blank">Eric Robertsen</a>, 52, discovered he was autistic at the age of 49, a few years after his then eight-year-old son, JP, was found to be on the spectrum. After being diagnosed in 2023, he began taking on gruelling swims to raise awareness of neurological disorders – despite previously having swam only 500 metres. “Lots of people run marathons, do bike races and climb mountains, which are all amazing pursuits,” says Robertsen, who is raising funds for the UK’s National Autistic Society. “But I wanted to do something a little different. The fact that I wasn’t a serious swimmer added to the challenge.” Now, he is covering 30km a week to prepare for his biggest endeavour yet, which will involve swimming for up to 12 hours around The World Islands archipelago on March 1. As far has he knows, the challenge – which will start and finish on the Dubai coast – has only been completed as a relay to date. “As far as I know, no one else has swam around The World Islands from coast to coast, so to be the first would be a crazy achievement,” he says. “I believe you can either choose to be a victim of your circumstances or you can be your own best advocate. Over the past couple of years, I’ve raised thousands of pounds for the UK’s National Autistic Society, and that keeps me going when times get hard.” As well as raising money for charity, Robertsen is driven by a determination to overcome his own personal barriers, using each swim to prove to himself and others that resilience can triumph over adversity. “There are some real limitations for some people who have autism in terms of external stimulus, including a vulnerability to panic attacks and anxiety,” he says. “When you're swimming out in the open ocean, and you're exhausted mentally and physically, those episodes are always a risk. I wanted to test where those limits were and see how I would respond to them. “I’ve learnt a lot about endurance sports and about myself through some really tough experiences. I took part in a four-day swim in Croatia last year and on day three I had a full autistic breakdown way out in the open ocean for about half an hour. “The ability to regroup and get back on track and finish strong was an exciting breakthrough for me.” Robertsen has also completed long-distance swims in Dubai, Italy and Norway, though JP, now 15, has a typical teenage response to his father’s heroic efforts. “He does what most teenagers do, which is giving me the very typical teenage eye roll of disdain,” says Robertsen, with a laugh. “But I also know from hearing his conversations with his friends that he understands why I'm doing this. “It means a lot to him and his friends that people are advocating for them and trying to make the world a better place for kids with autism.” Robertsen will attempt the swim with his friend and fellow endurance swimmer Maher El-Tabchy, who is raising awareness of juvenile idiopathic arthritis. “Maher and I have been training like maniacs for the past four months,” says Robertsen. “We're now swimming four times a week, plus two additional sessions in the gym. In terms of distance, we’re swimming about 30 kilometres a week, about 12 to 14 kilometres at a time. “The interesting thing about open water swimming in the ocean is that you don't know what conditions will be like on the day, and that makes it fun, challenging and unpredictable. The unknown element is definitely part of the appeal.” After 49 years without a diagnosis, Robertsen is passionate about encouraging others to seek autism assessment and support, and his advocacy extends beyond the water. “I've given lots of talks, both at my place of employment and externally, about why I think people should consider it,” he says. “For adults who have had challenges in their lives and think autism might be a part of the puzzle, a diagnosis could be a game-changer. For me personally, it was a huge relief.” And for anyone who is diagnosed, Robertsen has an important message. “Knowing that there are other people you can talk to about experiences, frustrations and challenges makes life easier,” he says. “And, to the kids, I want to say, you are brave, you are strong and you are not alone. We swim for you.”