How piano helped Emirati boy with autism find his rhythm

At 11 years old, Zayed Mohammed Al Zaabi is considered a prodigy on the piano, captivating audiences with his musical genius. He has participated in many competitions, played his favourite composer Richard Clayderman's <i>Ballade pour Adeline</i> to a packed audience in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> and performed at the prestigious Harmony Under on Sky concert. The Emirati boy, who has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2023/05/23/how-to-help-children-with-adhd-autism-and-dyslexia-learn-better/" target="_blank">autism</a> spectrum disorder (ASD), found solace in music when he was six, with the piano opening up a world of endless possibilities. "I like to play classical music. I feel more relaxed and happy when playing the piano," Zayed told <i>The National.</i> <i>"</i>It has so many keys and we can make a lot of sounds on it." His performance of <i>Ballade pour Adeline </i>was the "first time he played a piece with an orchestra", said his mother Mariam Kouraichi. "It was an outstanding experience," she added. "At the end of his performance, the audience cheered and applauded him. And that encourages him to keep going. “Playing the piano and taking part in events changed Zayed and reduced his fear around other people. He became more confident about himself." Zayed's early years were challenging. He was unable to speak and ended up crying and yelling a lot, Ms Kouraichi remembered. Sensitivity to loud voices, walking on tip-toes and obsessing over small details were among the unusual behaviour he displayed, she said. It was a teacher in Zayed's school who noticed his deep connection with music and urged his parents to buy him a keyboard. Initially, he couldn't read musical notes but could play any tune on the keyboard by merely watching YouTube videos, said Ms Kouraichi. It was during the Covid lockdown that Zayed started to spend more time learning music by watching videos. Seeing his potential, his parents enrolled him at the House of Pianos music school and he started to "participate in musical events". Zayed was chosen to go to Vienna for a two-week course by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and attend master classes. Impressed by his talent, House of Pianos invited Zayed to perform at the concert hall last year. "Supporting this remarkable Emirati talent has been a privilege and watching his growth and unwavering passion for music and performance has been truly inspiring,” Shavkat Mamadjonov, founder of House of Pianos, told<i> The National</i>. “Zayed is a young and immensely talented pianist. "His dedication to music is evident in every note he plays.” Mr Mamadjonov credits Zayed’s parents for nurturing his remarkable talent. “Their commitment serves as a powerful example to other Emirati families, showcasing the importance of dedicating time and resources to fostering their children's artistic pursuits,” he said. While music can help those with ASD, it is not a treatment, stressed Razan Qandil, community outreach co-ordinator at the Dubai Autism Centre. "Music offers a delightful way for some individuals with autism to express themselves and find enjoyment," she said. "It can enhance fine motor skills, provide a productive way to spend free time and improve social skills. "However, since autism is a spectrum, not all individuals with ASD will enjoy music." She "encouraged parents to discover activities that allow their loved ones with ASD to express themselves, enjoy life and build meaningful social connections". Ms Kouraichi added that along with treatment, "music, doing voluntary work at Emirates Red Crescent and joining a mainstream school in Abu Dhabi changed Zayed". "His confidence has improved because of the piano. People who see him now don’t believe he is on the autism spectrum," she said. Zayed, who likes to play Bach, Mozart and Beethoven, sees himself playing at the "Dubai Opera and other famous international concert halls" in the future.