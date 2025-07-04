Cool by design: Summer-friendly fabrics to beat the heat and look good this season

Whether you’re staying in the UAE this summer or heading to heatwave-stricken Europe on holiday, you’ll surely be looking for light, airy fabrics that will not only look good, but also help keep you feeling fresh.

In their spring/summer 2025 collections, designers prove that staying cool can look impossibly chic, as they embraced summer-friendly materials that marry breathability with effortless elegance.

Here, we explore some of the standout fabrics to invest in this summer.

Cotton: Timeless essential

Lightweight cotton layers work for both men and women. Photo: Hermes

Few fabrics rival cotton’s universal appeal. It's a natural fibre that allows air to move around freely, making it breathable. It also absorbs and releases moisture quickly, which helps keep you dry and cool throughout the day.

Soft, durable and endlessly versatile, cotton takes centre stage within numerous collections this season, reimagined through fresh silhouettes and modern tailoring.

At Hermes, creative director Veronique Nichanian delivers crisp cotton shirts for men in soft neutral palettes, paired with relaxed trousers that exude understated sophistication.

For women, Jacquemus offers voluminous cotton poplin dresses in striking white, creating movement and airiness perfect for sun-drenched days.

Prada’s Days of Summer capsule collection features simple cotton dresses and shirts that will make the perfect elegant throw-on piece as you head from beach to dinner.

Linen: Luxe take on laid-back

Zegna’s Oasi Lino collection has pieces in soft pastel and nude tones. Photo: Zegna

Long associated with coastal ease, linen is an alluring option for summer. It's naturally antibacterial and hypoallergenic, so helps stave off heat rashes. Made from a flax plant, it requires less energy and water to grow, meaning it also has the benefit of being more sustainable.

Loro Piana, the undisputed master of fine linen, showcases impeccably tailored suiting in muted sand and stone tones for men, ideal for balmy summer evenings.

Meanwhile, Chloe embraces linen’s natural drape in fluid, bohemian dresses and suits, styled with rope belts and artisanal details that evoke Mediterranean holidays.

Zegna’s Oasi Lino collection features understated pieces in soft pastel and nude tones, all made from 100 per cent certified traceable linen.

Silk: Airy elegance

Miu Miu is among the designers celebrating silk’s natural sheen and fluidity this season. Photo: Miu Miu

For those who crave a touch of opulence, silk remains a summer favourite. It is lightweight and has the added benefit of helping the body regulate its temperature by absorbing and releasing moisture.

For their spring/summer 2025 collections, designers celebrated silk’s natural sheen and fluidity. Miu Miu's collection – which we shot earlier this year – unveils silk slip dresses for women, while Elie Saab’s silk offerings come in the form of lightweight trousers, shirts and, of course, elegant summer kaftans.

For men, Dries Van Noten introduces printed silk shirts in abstract florals and watery patterns, layered over tailored shorts or linen trousers.

Rayon and Chambray: Technical edge

Rayon-blend collared shirts in Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2025 menswear: Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Modern summer wardrobes are increasingly looking to smart synthetic fabrics that work as hard as they look good.

Enter rayon – known for its moisture-wicking properties and smooth hand-feel. Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2025 menswear includes rayon-blend collared shirts in bold hues, offering both polish and performance for city summers.

Chambray – which can be made of cotton and linen or synthetic fibres, and is often mistaken for denim – brings a casual yet refined touch at Brunello Cucinelli, where chambray shirts and shirtdresses in washed indigo tones provide an ideal balance of structure and softness.