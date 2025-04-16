Zegna shows new Moccasin loafer and traceable linen collection for spring/summer 2025

The runway at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2025/01/19/gildo-zegna-interview-fashion-company-future-tom-ford-thom-browne/" target="_blank">Zegna</a>’s Oasi Lino spring/summer 2025 fashion show was a field of flax stalks – the fibrous plant that gives us linen – with each moving as if in a breeze. Speaking after the show, Zegna’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori said: “There is something quintessentially Italian about this collection. Linen is a wonderful medium: Oasi Lino is not only entirely traceable and true to our commitment to sustainability, but it is also as malleable and sensual as our idea of summer dressing.” Danish actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/arctic-the-survival-film-that-makes-the-revenant-look-like-a-walk-in-the-park-1.819996" target="_blank">Mads Mikkelsen</a> was the showstopper for the parade. Mikkelsen is the company’s global ambassador and he took to the runway wearing an Il Conte calfskin leather jacket in rich terracotta, and carrying a deerskin holdall in each hand. Just below Mikkelsen’s wide-legged trousers was a first glimpse of the brand’s new shoe for summer – the Moccasin loafer. In terracotta leather, the lightweight shoe is already seen as core enough to warrant a spelling according to the Piedmont dialect, linking it directly to Zegna’s birthplace. One of the handful of true high-end brands that has no need to follow trends, but instead views each new season as an opportunity to describe new solutions to the many facets of its client’s lifestyles, Zegna is a gentleman’s outfitter that offers sublime elucidation to its customer’s every need, long before he senses there is something lacking. Understanding that its customers would require a new slip-on for summer – to join the existing Torino and Udine loafers – Zegna set about creating a tactile, lightweight and supremely supple new addition. Made using traditional tanning techniques, the resulting leather is durable, yet soft enough to gently mould to the foot over time, creating footwear as individual as the wearer. Crafted using generations of know-how, the loafer is also true to Italy’s refined sartorial style and has been created to be worn with Zegna’s designer socks. Mikkelsen is also the star of the sun-soaked summer campaign shot in Italy. It features the new Moccasin and the accompanying Oasi Lino collection of clothing that is all made with 100 per cent traceable fibres. Zegna recently <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/02/21/zegna-dubai-fashion-show-ss26/" target="_blank">made headlines by picking Dubai </a>as the first city outside of Italy to host one of its shows. It will present its spring/summer 2026 collection in the UAE, for the first time outside of the Milan Fashion Week calendar. The brand said the presentation, to be held on June 11, will be part of a week-long programme that will be attended by "top clients, friends of the brand and select members of the international press".