Imran Amed, founder, chief executive and editor-in-chief of The Business of Fashion, believes the industry is moving towards the Global South. Photo: Nigel Shafran
'Next decade of innovation will come from Global South', say Business of Fashion chief Imran Amed in Dubai

Founder of content platform says consumers feel 'disconnected' from the West and believes Dubai is a 'crossroads'

Nasri Atallah
April 14, 2025