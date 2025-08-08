Seven places in Abu Dhabi and Dubai where children can eat for free

Looking for family-friendly dining options this summer? Luckily, restaurants across the UAE are offering kids-eat-free deals, making it easier and more affordable to dine out with the little ones.

From pizza and pasta to mini burgers and waffles, here are some spots where children can enjoy a free meal when accompanied by a paying adult.

Positano

Positano at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai offers a children's three-course menu. Courtesy JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Children can eat for free, with a three-course menu designed just for them, at this Italian restaurant. The offer includes starters such as calamari fritti, bruschetta and arancini ai funghi, followed by main courses of bufalina pizza, ricotta & spinach ravioli, or lasagna al forno – all rounded off with a scoop (or two) of gelato for dessert.

Until August 31; JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai; 04 414 3000

Every Sunday, children under 12 can choose a complimentary dish from the restaurant’s Young Hunger menu when accompanied by a full-paying adult. The menu features items such as mini beef cheeseburgers, chargrilled chicken tenders, penne pomodoro, and mac and cheese.

Until August 31; Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi; 02 886 8299

Sole

The Italian restaurant has an offer for children when accompanied by a paying adult. Little ones can pick from the kids' menu, which includes mains such as vegetable and pasta soup, spaghetti or grilled chicken. Dessert options include chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream, gelato, or fried strips of pizza dough coated in cinnamon and topped with Nutella.

Until August 31; Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi; 02 811 5666

Revo Cafe

Children can enjoy a free meal at Revo Cafe in a weekday deal. Photo: Revo Cafe

Under-12s can eat free when accompanied by a paying adult who orders a main dish at the cafe, known for its international dishes with a contemporary, healthy twist. The Junior’s Breakfast portion of the menu includes a choice of eggs, waffles or seasonal fruits. The deal is valid Monday to Friday for lunch and dinner only. An added bonus: the cafe even has a menu for pets.

Ongoing; NH Collection Dubai The Palm; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 549 7942

The Noodle House

Children up to 12 can eat free with a paying adult with a minimum spend of Dh80. This includes one dish, such as shrimpy twirly noodles, crunch katsu bites, or yum yum fried rice, and one drink of fresh juice or water. The offer is available throughout the day, every day

Ongoing; multiple locations around Dubai; 800 666353

Jones the Grocer

Several Jones the Grocer branches in the UAE have special offers for children. Silvia Razgova / The National

The Australian cafe has a kids-eat-free deal at several of its branches in the UAE. Adults who order a main course can get a free meal for children up to 12. The offer is available every Friday from noon onwards.

Ongoing; multiple locations in the UAE; 02 443 8762

Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria

The little ones can enjoy a free meal every Tuesday with a special deal at the star chef’s eponymous pizzeria. Children can enjoy a dish from the kids’ menu, such as mini pizza, breaded chicken, lasagna or cauliflower mac and cheese, along with a sweet treat of ice cream or fresh fruit.

Ongoing; Cluster R in JLT, Dubai; 04 874 7082