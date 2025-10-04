Schengen-style Gulf visa will transform region into 'collective tourism powerhouse', experts say

The pilot launch of the Unified GCC Tourist Visa, scheduled for this quarter to test the system before a full roll-out, could mark the first step towards reshaping the Gulf as a “collective tourism powerhouse”, experts have told The National.

Plans for the pilot were announced in the UAE on World Tourism Day last week.

The new visa programme is a Schengen-style initiative that will allow non-Gulf nationals the opportunity to visit any of the six countries in the region on one visa. It is also known as the GCC Grand Tours Visa.

“A unified visa would effectively integrate six destinations into a single, connected itinerary,” said Victor Abou-Ghanem, chief executive of UAE-born Story Hospitality, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group.

It would boost the region’s tourism industry by reducing “the administrative frictions that currently constrain multi-stop travel, enabling more long-haul visitors to combine Dubai with Muscat, Doha with Riyadh, or Jeddah with Bahrain in one journey”, he added.

Ultimately, it will help position the GCC as a “collective tourism powerhouse”, said Khaiser Pasha, general manager of Thrifty Car Rental in Abu Dhabi. “We expect higher inbound tourism, stronger hotel occupancy rates and increased interest in regional events and festivals,” he said.

“The GCC countries collectively welcomed over 70 to 75 million visitors last year, and with this streamlined visa, those numbers are expected to grow significantly in the coming years.”

Companies plan new campaigns

Destinations such as Bahrain, above, are expected to benefit from the initiative. Photo: Shutterstock

For hospitality and tourism companies across the Gulf, this is great news, said Stephanie Neuer, partner at UAE-based boutique travel agency SCN Travel & More, who sees “huge potential” for her business.

“We specialise in tailor-made, multi-stop trips, so it will be easier to combine Dubai and Oman and Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in one seamless journey,” she told The National. “It makes our offer more attractive to families, groups and long-haul markets.”

Her plan is to launch curated “GCC circuits”, which mix “iconic highlights with lesser-known gems”. She said “we will work with local partners to keep it sustainable”.

It’s not only travel agencies, hotels and tourist attractions that will benefit, but all manner of complementary services, particularly in the transportation industry. Mr Pasha, for example, is exploring the possibility of creating integrated rental solutions tailored to cross-border travel within the region.

“Beyond airport rentals, we foresee rising demand for long-duration rentals, where customers keep a car for weeks as they travel across countries,” he said.

“This shift could also lead to higher demand for larger vehicles such as SUVs and minivans, which are ideal for families or groups travelling together. For us, it is a strong opportunity to expand customer loyalty by supporting these new travel patterns.”

The UAE as an entry point

Mr Abou-Ghanem, meanwhile, will focus first on Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where his company operates properties such as The H Dubai Hotel and Al Maya Island & Resort in Abu Dhabi.

“We are integrating clear visa guidance into our booking journey, running targeted co-marketing with UAE tourism partners and hub airlines to convert stopovers and extend stays, and offering option add-ons – such as regional flights and curated partner stays – so guests can begin multi-country itineraries from a UAE base,” he said.

Tourists can eat breakfast with giraffes at Emirates Park Zoo in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

Higher international arrivals and stronger occupancies are expected at Dubai and Abu Dhabi properties, particularly during shoulder periods, such as April to May or September to October, he added.

“As we open our first hotel in Saudi Arabia, we will add integrated UAE-Saudi Arabia packages under a single itinerary, introduce cross-border guest benefits and develop event-led itineraries linking Saudi cultural and sports calendars with UAE city and beach breaks,” said Mr Abou-Ghanem.

Walid Shabaan, chief executive of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, said he is “excited” about the prospects offered by this new visa, not only for the zoo but also the UAE capital. “While we are a local business proudly rooted in Abu Dhabi, this initiative opens new doors to attract more visitors to our city,” he said. “With major innovations at the zoo and the upcoming launch of the World Butterfly Park, we are excited to showcase Abu Dhabi as a must-visit destination.”

Overall, Mr Shabaan said he expects longer stays in the UAE, enhancing visitor engagement and spending, positioning the Gulf as a “truly unified and competitive tourism hub on par with other global travel corridors”.

Smaller destinations will thrive

The visa also has the potential to transform smaller and lesser-known destinations across the region. Andrea Orru, general manager of Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara in Oman, described it as a “game changer”.

Salalah in Oman is a popular destination during the summer as it's cooler than other Gulf cities. Photo: Unsplash

“For hoteliers, this creates the opportunity to position the GCC as a truly year-round destination, with each country offering something distinct yet complementary,” he said.

“For Salalah, this development comes at the perfect time. Our destination is already gaining recognition as a year-round leisure hub; from the lush Khareef season in summer to our pristine beaches and rich cultural heritage during the winter sun period.

“The unified visa will make it far easier for regional travellers to include Salalah in their itineraries, whether they are planning a short break from neighbouring Gulf countries or combining multiple stops within Oman and beyond.”

Mark Lee, general manager of Media One Hotel in Dubai, also said it “changes the game” for hoteliers in the region and believes it’s a “big opportunity” for his property. “Dubai will naturally be the entry point, so we expect more guests starting their GCC trip here,” he told The National.

“Think Schengen, but for the Middle East, from Saudi’s heritage to Oman’s beaches, Dubai’s skyline to the hidden gems of Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. It encourages longer stays, higher spend, and positions the GCC as a circuit worth exploring, not just a stopover.”

