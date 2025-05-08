Everything we know about Disneyland Abu Dhabi, from expected opening dates to jobs and hotels

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-uae-capital-to-become-one-of-most-magical-places-on-earth/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-uae-capital-to-become-one-of-most-magical-places-on-earth/">Disney</a> is coming to the UAE. On Wednesday, Disney bosses were in Abu Dhabi to announce the landmark news: the company's first theme park in the Middle East will be built in the emirate. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/">Disneyland Abu Dhabi</a> will be the seventh Disney theme park resort, but what do we know so far? The exact location of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is still to be confirmed. However, developer Miral has announced that it will be built on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/05/12/ryan-reynolds-yas-island-warner-bros-world/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/05/12/ryan-reynolds-yas-island-warner-bros-world/">Yas Island</a>. We also know it will be on the coast. At the announcement, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Josh D’Amaro described the location as "incredibly unique – anchored by a beautiful waterfront – which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways". There is a large stretch of undeveloped coastal land near Yas North, which could lend itself to the Disney development, however this is currently unconfirmed. No opening date or building schedule for Disneyland Abu Dhabi have been announced yet. Speaking to <i>Reuters</i>, D’Amaro said the project could take "a year or two to design, and another four to six years to build". This would mean an opening date between 2030 and 2033. Though there are no confirmed details about the number of jobs that the theme park will create, it can be expected to bring in thousands of new roles once open. The Walt Disney Company employs 233,000 people across its various theme parks and resorts, as of December last year. Disneyland Paris, the most visited theme park in Europe according to Theme Index 2023, employs more than 18,000 people, nearly 90 per cent of them on a permanent basis. No park specifics have been announced, however Disney has said there will be accommodation, as well as dining and retail on site. A Disney hotel (or hotels) is expected, and the shopping will follow the opening of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/03/27/disney-store-abu-dhabi-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/03/27/disney-store-abu-dhabi-dubai/">first stand-alone Disney Store</a> in the UAE, which opened at Yas Mall in March. It was followed shortly by a flagship shop in Dubai Mall. "Upon completion, the new theme park resort will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi," Disney's statement says. We can expect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-rides-arab-characters-locations/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-rides-arab-characters-locations/">regional cultural references</a> at the park, as Disney chief executive Bob Iger described the park as "distinctly Emirati". Speaking at the announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi, he said: "It will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways. "Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.” Iger described the UAE as having a culture that is "rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity". D’Amaro said the destination would be "the most advanced and interactive destination in the Disney portfolio". This could be seen through high-tech rides, transport options, immersive experiences and commerce on site. “The concept for this resort will push the boundaries of theme park design, showcasing groundbreaking technology and visionary architecture, including a modern castle unlike anything we’ve ever created," D’Amaro added. The location has been chosen strategically by Disney, on the basis that the UAE is "located within a four-hour flight of one third of the world’s population, making it a significant gateway for tourism. The UAE is home to the largest global airline hub in the world, with 120 million passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi and Dubai each year." Speaking of the tourism benefits, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/23/the-borderless-philosophy-of-the-abu-dhabi-masterpieces-collection/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/23/the-borderless-philosophy-of-the-abu-dhabi-masterpieces-collection/">Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak</a>, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, said the emirate "continues to reinforce its position as a leading global destination for cultural and family tourism". Abu Dhabi entertainment and leisure destination developer Miral will fully develop the park. The Disney statement adds that it will work with its "legendary Imagineers who will lead creative design and operational oversight to provide a world-class experience".