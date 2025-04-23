The dynamic philosophy of the Abu Dhabi Masterpieces Collection

Throughout history, the greatest civilisations have been defined by their cultural contributions. From the Abbasid libraries of Baghdad to the grand artistic patronage of Renaissance Italy, societies that invest in culture leave behind <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/12/04/abu-dhabi-is-offering-the-world-a-glimpse-of-its-heritage/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/12/04/abu-dhabi-is-offering-the-world-a-glimpse-of-its-heritage/">valuable legacies</a>. Abu Dhabi is no different. Our deep commitment to knowledge, creativity and heritage is reflected in the investments we make – not just in our future, but in our past. For this reason, over several decades the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has developed the Abu Dhabi Collection, a growing repository of <a href="https://How archaeology is tracing the roots of Emirati heritage and culture" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://How archaeology is tracing the roots of Emirati heritage and culture">arts and cultural heritage</a>. Encompassing different genres and mediums, the Abu Dhabi Collection spans diverse geographies and periods, from prehistoric fossils to contemporary works of great artistic significance. At its core is a selection of artworks and artefacts that form the Abu Dhabi Masterpieces Collection, a grouping of the Collection’s most significant pieces that span a profusion of art movements and genres of art history, adopting best practices and ethics of collection management and fostering global conversations on the world’s art scene. The Abu Dhabi Masterpieces Collection is more than just an assemblage of great works. It is a statement of intent. It highlights the emirate’s dedication to building a collection that communicates cross-cultural and universal narratives driven by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who always positioned the UAE as place of knowledge exchange. From the 1950s onwards, Sheikh Zayed was intent on preserving and communicating our own ancient heritage and history. He inaugurated the first museum in Al Ain in 1971 and, founded the Cultural Foundation to enlighten and serve his people. Sheikh Zayed’s passion and ambitions set the cultural agenda for the nation and formed its vision for the future. At the heart of this vision lies Saadiyat Cultural District, home to some of the most significant global museums, including Louvre Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/18/teamlab-abu-dhabi-takashi-kudo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/04/18/teamlab-abu-dhabi-takashi-kudo/">teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi</a> and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The District is a unified global platform where people can engage in intercultural and intellectual exchange, and celebrate the diversity of artistic expressions. The District is also an investment in the UAE’s people and its future generations. Through education, research and artistic development, the country’s institutions will serve as incubators for future creatives, curators, conservators, scholars and innovators who will carry forward its cultural vision. Therefore, the Abu Dhabi Masterpieces Collection is not simply an act of acquisition. It is a deliberate, thoughtful and diverse process that encompasses a broader curatorial strategy to cover all techniques and periods of civilisations, from prehistory to present time, with pieces from the Collection embedded throughout the permanent collections of the Saadiyat Cultural District. These works do not exist in isolation; they are threads in a larger tapestry, woven together to offer a dynamic and evolving dialogue between the country’s shared past and present. Central to this is the preservation of our national heritage. Artefacts like the Abu Dhabi Pearl (5800-5600 BCE), which offer us evidence of the emirate’s ancient trading practices, and the Abiel coin (300-100 BCE), an example of the UAE’s earliest coinage, stand as powerful symbols of our history. At the same time, the Collection ensures that all who live in and visit Abu Dhabi have access to the art and culture of civilisations that have shaped the world. The inclusion of masterpieces by great artists such as Nicolas Poussin, Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir or Andy Warhol, ensure that people throughout the UAE can engage with the world’s artistic heritage without having to leave our shores. For those acquisitions not gracing the galleries of the museums, the Abu Dhabi Masterpieces Collection employs a “borderless” philosophy, meaning it is dynamic and flexible, allowing it to travel and be enjoyed by more people. Indeed, over the coming months, a selection of highlights will be unveiled in a series of exhibition-dossiers that will offer visitors a deeper understanding of the overall Collection, and our commitment to fostering pluralistic dialogues and promoting the exchange of knowledge in the arts. This approach also allows us, on occasion, to contribute to international exhibitions, sharing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2022/02/25/new-discoveries-are-allowing-us-to-re-learn-the-history-of-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2022/02/25/new-discoveries-are-allowing-us-to-re-learn-the-history-of-abu-dhabi/">Abu Dhabi’s cultural resources</a> with the world and strengthening our relationships with other nations and their leading institutions. As custodians, we recognise the profound responsibility we bear. The Abu Dhabi Masterpieces Collection will serve as a bridge between past and present, connecting the emirate to the world and reflecting its identity and aspirations. As we shape Abu Dhabi’s cultural landscape, we do so with a commitment to building a legacy that speaks to generations, inspires curiosity and endures through time.