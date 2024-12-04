Abu Dhabi is offering the world a glimpse of its heritage

Over the past two decades, Abu Dhabi has made huge strides in sharing its story with the world and creating more interest in Abu Dhabi's traditions and culture among a diverse audience. In times of rapid growth and development, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/11/29/unesco-list-arabic-coffee-henna-nabulsi-soap/" target="_blank">remembering our roots</a> becomes more important. In Abu Dhabi, we are blessed with a rich heritage that includes the seeds of our identity and our values. It is the anchor that keeps our ship steady, even in times of global uncertainty. There is so much to learn from this remarkable story, including lessons from our traditional practices. Be it from the ancient custom of serving <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/are-you-drinking-that-arabic-coffee-properly-1.774491" target="_blank">Arabic coffee or gahwa</a>, through which we learn lessons of generosity, hospitality and humility or through falconry, which teaches about conservation and the need for a balance in nature. The cultivation of date palm trees holds secrets to a more sustainable future, and Arabic poetry enriches our lives and language beyond measure. These are lived forms of heritage, which course through our blood and which we carry in our daily lives. Yet there are other forms, which are no longer common in our average households, which require more diligent care and protection. Our beloved <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/heritage-listing-should-help-ancient-weaving-art-of-al-sadu-1.459932" target="_blank">Al Sadu weaving</a> method, through which at one time so many of our essential garments and furnishings were produced, today require us to celebrate and document it. Important practices define our way of living, such as the Alheda’a, a method of calling to camel flocks. They have only endured thousands of years of history because our ancestors made an active effort to protect, preserve and pass them on to future generations. There are so many more – our performing arts of Al Ayala, our crafts and designs of Talli, the depth of Al Taghrooda chanted travelling poetry, and Al Azi poetry, have been passed down orally through generations. Some of these elements are illustrated in the videos that the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi releases throughout the year. Now in this moment of technological development and globalisation, we have a task to share this heritage with our people and the world. This mission is at the core of DCT Abu Dhabi through its policies, initiatives and robust heritage programme. The Department is also responsible for highlighting the UAE's cultural heritage through innovative tools and mediations. We recently launched a campaign titled "Our Traditions, Our Roots", highlighting and promoting our intangible culture that defines our identity and values. Through our policies, initiatives and campaigns, we introduce viewers to the authentic elements of our values and identity. A total of 15 UAE intangible heritage elements – four of them specific to the UAE, and 11 shared with other countries – have been inscribed on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/12/01/all-the-arab-traditions-and-customs-added-to-the-unesco-intangible-cultural-heritage-list/" target="_blank">Unesco’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage</a>. The values and the crafts have been a constant presence in the cultural transformation that has made Abu Dhabi what it is today. The UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, established cultural heritage as a crucial pillar of the country’s growth, developing plans to preserve it for the nation. That journey has been punctuated with several major milestones, including the establishment of cultural institutions to showcase the history, artistic landscape of Abu Dhabi such as the Cultural Foundation, Al Ain National Museum, Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Hosn and, looking ahead, the Saadiyat Cultural District, which will be completed next year. Already home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat and Berklee Abu Dhabi, the District will soon welcome its anchor institute Zayed National Museum, as well as Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Our mandate is to share our culture with the world that has given global recognition to our treasures. DCT Abu Dhabi safeguards it through its Intangible Heritage Register and Intangible Cultural Heritage website that regularly updates elements of different areas of heritage as well as developing education guides on heritage. Part of the challenge for cultural agencies worldwide is to sustain heritage in daily life. In Abu Dhabi, we tackle this with policies and a year-round calendar of programmes, alongside initiatives promoting Emirati traditions. We curate live interpretations and presentations that reflect our heritage through participation, learning and sharing. Some of these are the Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Hosn Festival, Traditional Handicrafts Festival, the Maritime Heritage Festival as well as the establishment of the House of Artisans, Abu Dhabi Register of Artisans and Abu Dhabi Crafts. By looking to the past, we attempt to create a brighter future. As we continue to chart out new horizons for the benefit of coming generations, we will honour the legacy of those who made this possible.