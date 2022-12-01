All the Arab traditions and customs added to the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Several cultural customs, traditions, skills and events from across the Arab world have been newly inscribed on Unesco’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Though it is known for its preservation of physical monuments all over the world, Unesco also does a lot of work to preserve traditions and ways of living that are at threat of being erased amid increasing levels of globalisation.

The agency considers “oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe” as intangible heritage that it seeks to preserve.

As opposed to physical monuments, intangible heritage is not merely important as a cultural manifestation, but rather because it constitutes essential knowledge, skills or ethics transmitted from one generation to the next.

Traditions from the UAE, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iran have been inscribed on to 2022’s list. Here’s a closer look at them:

A jalabiya that with talli embroidery on the collar and cuffs. Deepthi Unnikrishnan / The National

Talli, traditional embroidery skills - UAE

Talli, also known as Alseen, is a traditional form of embroidery, usually done by combining six cotton threads separated with silver running through the middle.

“These are skilfully woven into colourful shapes with symbolic meanings tied to life in the desert and at sea,” Unesco says in announcing the inscription to the list. “A time-consuming craft, talli is transmitted informally from mothers to daughters, as well as formally through courses and workshops held in schools, universities and heritage-development centres.”

Unesco also notes the social element of talli, which brings women across communities together ahead of cultural events such as Eid and weddings, where garments featuring talli embroidery would usually be worn.

The khanjar or the traditional Omani dagger is often gifted to official guests of the country as an expression of culture. Satish Kumar / The National

Khanjar, craft skills and social practices – Oman

Oman’s khanjar or traditional dagger, part of traditional dress worn by men during national and religious events in the sultanate, has also been added to the list.

“An essential element of Omani culture, its manufacture requires significant knowledge and skills that are transmitted from one generation to next,” Unesco said.

The dagger is attached around the waist, and traditionally includes a belt, handle, blade, scabbard and cover, usually made from wood, leather, cloth or silver.

“Historical sources and archaeological discoveries indicate that Omanis have worn the khanjar for centuries,” Unesco says.

There are formal workshops and training offered across Oman to ensure the craft of the khanjar is passed down through generations, and the item is often gifted to official guests of the country as an expression of culture.

The traditional Jordanian dish mansaf has different regional variations. Photo: Al Wathba

Mansaf, a festive banquet - Jordan

Also making the list is mansaf, a festive dish traditionally served at banquets across Jordan. The dish features large chunks of sheep or goat meat, boiled with spices in a yoghurt sauce and served with rice over a layer of thin bread.

“The preparation itself is a social event,” Unesco says, “with cooks discussing common concerns, telling stories and singing.”

There are different variations and takes on the dish in certain regions of the country, with recipes traditionally passed down through generations. Culinary institutes and universities also contribute to the dish’s transmission.

Herders use Alheda'a to train their camels to recognise between right and left, to open their mouths and to kneel down. AFP

Alheda'a, oral traditions of calling camel flocks – Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE

Alheda’a, the oral expression accompanied by gestures or musical instruments played by herders to communicate with their camels, has also been inscribed to the list.

Inspired by poetry, the rhythmic expression is used by herders to signal camels to drinking or feeding areas, as well as in specific directions through the desert.

“Herders train their camels to recognise the difference between right and left, to open their mouths when asked, and to kneel down to be ridden,” Unesco says. “The practice creates a strong bond between the camels and their herders, as well as among the herders themselves.”

The practice is passed down through family members, with children often joining parents on daily trips.

The date palm is a longstanding source of cultural inspiration across the region. Reuters

Date palm knowledge, skills and traditions – UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tunisia and Yemen

Date palms, which grow in oases in desert areas, have been associated with the Arab world for centuries.

“Today, the communities, groups and individuals in the areas where the date palm has spread still maintain the related practices, knowledge and skills,” Unesco says. “These include caring for and cultivating the date palm tree and using its parts (leaves, fronds and fibres) for traditional crafts and social rituals.”

The plant is also a long-standing source of cultural inspiration across the region, and has been featured in poetry and songs for centuries.

The two Egyptian festivals added to the list involve the participation of Muslims and Coptic Christians of all ages and genders in large numbers. Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Festivals related to the Journey of the Holy family - Egypt

Two festivals held annually to commemorate the journey of Jesus, Joseph and Mary from Bethlehem to Egypt while fleeing King Herod have been added to the list. The event is memorialised by two festivals in which Egyptians, including Muslims and Coptic Christians of all ages and genders, participate in large numbers.

The first is the Festival of the Advent of the Holy Family in Egypt, a one-day event held at the beginning of June annually. The second, the Nativity of the Virgin, is a feast celebrated between May and August of each year in several localities in Cairo as well as in various provinces.

“The festivities are replete with social functions and cultural meanings, including the unified social and cultural fabric between Coptic Christians and Muslims evidenced during the preparations and festivities. The events are also associated with the provision of voluntary services to visitors by local residents and the exchange of gifts,” Unesco said.

The festivities include singing, traditional games, body painting, re-enactments of the journey, religious processions, artistic performances and the sharing of traditional foods.