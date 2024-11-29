Arabic coffee and henna could soon be on Unesco's intangible heritage lists

Rich cultural traditions spanning several Arab nations are being considered for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/07/21/unesco-world-heritage-list-middle-east/" target="_blank">Unesco</a>'s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/12/06/unesco-intangible-heritage-list-dabke-harees-manouche/" target="_blank">Intangible Cultural Heritage lists</a>. Emirati henna rituals and practices, Nabulsi soap from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Palestine</a> and Arabic coffee will be the subject of discussion as part of the committee’s general session in Paraguay from December 2 to 7. Established in 2008, the Unesco list aims to ensure better protection of cultural heritage and to promote its significance. It is divided into several lists, including the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which encompasses the practices and expressions of communities, and the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a>'s glassblowing practice was added to last year. Here are some of the cultural heritage under consideration by Unesco. The UAE is one of 16 countries – including Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Palestine – hoping to inscribe its traditional henna-making practices onto the list. As part of the joint submission, the Permanent Delegation of the UAE to Unesco produced a video shot in Al Ain featuring an Emirati woman discussing the importance of the craft. "Men and women share in the process of producing henna, from its early stages starting as a small seedling until the time of harvest,” she said. “Henna is used for the adornment of and medicinal purposes.” The written component of the submission also highlights the social role henna plays in the region. It reads: “What makes henna a distinctive element in the heritage of the participating countries is its transmission throughout successive generations as well as the broad community participation in its rituals and traditions, which creates an atmosphere of festivities and joy for both men and women.” The flavours and surrounding social practices of Arabic coffee are described as a "symbol of generosity", in this joint submission by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Jordan. The document highlights its importance in everything from welcoming guests to the historical settlement of tribal conflicts. It also notes how a cup of coffee has been used as a courting process. "It also acts as an affirmation of the approval expressed by a woman and her family towards a suitor, which is a ritual that typically precedes marriage," the submission says. "It is also a symbol of peace, harmony, and tolerance." The submission by<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2024/10/20/gaza-israel-war-atef-abu-saif/" target="_blank"> Palestine's Ministry of Culture</a> describes it as an integral part of its cultural heritage and widely practised by its diaspora. Dating back more than 1,000 years and named after the Palestinian city, the soap is made from olive oil, water and lye. “Making Nabulsi soap at home represents a cultural value in itself because it is associated with good management of a house that contains all the necessities including food, water, and cleaning materials,” reads the submission. "The use of olive oil reflects people’s strong relation to the land, and the traditional Nabulsi soap making provides a good income for the families. “Making Nabulsi soap at home encourages families to share. In the community, people use their homemade Nabulsi soap as a personal gift for celebrations. The element encourages dialogue and identity and connects both family members and the community concerned.”