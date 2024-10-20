Former Palestinian minister of culture, Atef Abu Saif, documented the early horrors of the Israeli-Gaza war in memoir Don’t Look Left: A Diary of Genocide. Photo: Anadolu
Former Palestinian minister of culture, Atef Abu Saif, documented the early horrors of the Israeli-Gaza war in memoir Don’t Look Left: A Diary of Genocide. Photo: Anadolu

Culture

Books

Atef Abu Saif's memoir delivers searing first-hand account of life in Gaza after conflict began

Former Palestinian culture minister said a future peace plan can only succeed if Palestinians are granted autonomy and dignity

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed
Frankfurt

October 20, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit