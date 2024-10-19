Michael Barenboim says artists should maintain course and speak out in support of those suffering in Gaza. Getty Images
Michael Barenboim says artists should maintain course and speak out in support of those suffering in Gaza. Getty Images

Culture

Books

Event cancellations over Israel-Gaza war 'suppress debate' in Germany, musician warns

Violinist Michael Barenboim says 'rejection of certain voices' is stifling the industry's creativity

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed
Frankfurt

October 19, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit