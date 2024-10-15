Turkish author Elif Shafak at the opening press conference of the Frankfurt International Book Fair. She says writers can 'keep the flame of peace and human dignity alive'. AFP
Turkish author Elif Shafak warns against growing apathy towards suffering in Gaza at Frankfurt Book Fair

Event returns after facing criticism last year over stance on war in the besieged enclave

Saeed Saeed
Frankfurt

October 15, 2024

