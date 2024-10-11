Sharjah International Book Fair waives registration fees for publishers from Palestine, Lebanon and Sudan

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Publishers from Palestine, Lebanon and Sudan will be exempt from registration fees at next month's Sharjah International Book Fair.

Organisers have also announced that publishers from the three will receive industry support during the event at Expo Centre Sharjah, which runs from November 6 to 17.

The decision follows a directive issued by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, the Sharjah Book Authority chairperson.

Explaining the decision, Sheikha Bodour highlighted the challenges regional publishers have been facing in the wake of the Israel-Gaza war and the conflict in Sudan. She emphasised that supporting the publishing industry in affected countries is crucial to safeguarding their cultural heritage.

“Sharjah has been, and will always remain, an inclusive haven for Arab culture and intellectuals,” she said in a statement. “The emirate’s unwavering commitment to the Arab cultural project is reflected in all our policies and practices. We sincerely hope that future editions of the Sharjah International Book Fair will find our culture, intellectuals, and nations thriving in the best possible state.”

Announcing the measure, Sharjah Book Authority cited a report from the Palestinian Ministry of Culture stating that 76 cultural centres, three theatres, five museums, 15 publishing houses and bookshops and 80 public libraries in Gaza have been damaged since the war began in October 2023.

The Sharjah Book Authority is one of a growing number of cultural bodies assisting Palestine and Lebanon during the war. Conservation bodies Aliph (the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas) has held talks with the Lebanese government to safeguard heritage sites and has issued emergency funds to help protect Baalbek.

“We have already adopted an initial emergency measure of $50,000 so they can start to protect the cultural heritage,” Aliph executive director Valery Freland told The National this week.

A Unesco spokesperson said it has partnered with the United Nations Satellite Centre to provide data on the state of Baalbek using remote sensing tools and satellite imagery analysis.

