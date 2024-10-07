Booker Prize winners and Bollywood stars at Sharjah International Book Fair 2024

Bulgarian writer and International Booker Prize winner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/05/24/georgi-gospodinovs-time-shelter-first-bulgarian-book-to-win-international-booker-prize/" target="_blank">Georgi Gospodinov</a> and Bollywood actress and author Huma Qureshi are among this year's top guests at the Sharjah International Book Fair. To be held from November 6 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah, they will join other notable speakers from across the Arab world, including Egyptian actor Ahmed Ezz, Egyptian author and screenwriter Ahmed Mourad, Kuwaiti writer and novelist writer Laila Al-Othman and Tunisian poet Adam Fathi. Emirati speakers at the event include Arabic Booker Prize nominee<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/emirati-ipaf-nominee-sultan-al-ameemi-talks-about-his-love-of-words-1.642320" target="_blank"> Sultan Al Ameemi</a>, author Ibrahim Al-Hashimi and poet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/sky-over-the-east-ali-al-abdan-1.252093" target="_blank">Ali Al Abdan</a>. Other guests include Pakistani novelist Amna Mufti, author of <i>Paani Mar Raha Hai, </i>as well as<i> </i>British writer of Afghan-Indian descent, Tahir Shah, author of a number of bestselling works, such as <i>The Caliph’s House</i>. Canadian theoretical physicist and cosmologist Lawrence M Krauss will also be in attendance, as well as renowned historian <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/book-review-peter-frankopans-the-new-silk-roads-is-less-a-history-book-than-a-state-of-the-world-address-1.794369" target="_blank">Peter Frankopan</a>, author of <i>The Silk Roads: A New History of the World </i>and South African poet and writer Iain S Thomas, known for his books <i>I Wrote This for You</i> and <i>Every Word You Cannot Say</i>. This year's theme, It Starts with a Book, focuses on the importance of reading and storytelling, said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chief executive of Sharjah Book Authority, which has organised the event for 43 years. “The book is the origin of all things and is the record of all human achievements. The theme encapsulates the belief that every significant journey in learning and personal growth begins with a book, serving as a gateway to endless knowledge and understanding," Al Ameri said. “In an era where information is abundant, it is important to recognise books as foundational tools that facilitate individual enlightenment and ultimately contribute to the collective progress of society.” More than 2,000 publishers from 100 countries are set to participate, out of which 835 will be Arab. Of those Arab publishers, the UAE will have 234 publishers present at the festival, while 172 will be from Egypt, 88 from Lebanon and 58 from Syria. There will also be 400 authors present at the festival to sign their latest books and interact with readers. Panel discussions, workshops and other cultural activities featuring more than 100 writers, thinkers, intellectuals and artists from the region and around the world will also take place. Morocco is the guest of honour, with the festival set to showcase the country’s rich literary and cultural legacy. “Our long-standing relationship with Sharjah and the UAE are evident in the collaborative spirit we share,” said Ahmed El Tazi, ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE. “Morocco aims to leave a positive impact through a carefully curated agenda prepared by our Ministry of Culture and Communication, which will represent the current Moroccan cultural scene through exhibits, seminars and sessions featuring a distinguished group of philosophers, thinkers and writers.” <i>The 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair will run between November 6 and 17 at the Expo Centre Sharjah</i>