Dabke and harees among Arab traditions added to Unesco's intangible heritage lists

Seven cultural traditions spanning 13 Arab nations have been added to Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage lists.

They include dabke, the Palestinian version of the popular Levantine dance; and harees, the wheat grain and meat dish popular in the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Syria's glassblowing practice has been termed one "in need of urgent safeguarding".

The seven traditions were among 20 newly-inscribed on Tuesday at the 18th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is taking place in the Republic of Botswana.

Established in 2008, the Unesco list aims to ensure better protection of the cultural heritages and to promote their significance.

“We have come together to celebrate the incredible richness of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage, and to reaffirm its power for social cohesion, human dignity and peace,” said Ernesto Ottone, the assistant director general for culture at Unesco.

“This session of the committee takes place under the overall umbrella of the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Convention, and therefore each item offers us an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved in the past 20 years, and all that still remains to be pursued.”

Here are the seven newly-inscribed cultural heritage practices from the Arab world.

Traditional Syrian glassblowing

A worker at a glass blowing workshop in Damascus. AFP

Exercised mostly in Damascus, traditional Syrian glassblowing is the artisanal craft of creating glass objects from pieces of waste glass using a handmade brick oven. A source of livelihood for artisans, the glass works are characterised by white, blue, green and crimson colours which include gold motifs and cultural symbols.

"Today, the related knowledge and skills are passed down informally through hands-on practice and instruction in workshops," Unesco says on its website.

"Damascene glassblowing contributes to a sense of continuity and belonging. It is also associated with social, spiritual and historical spaces and with the practices that take place therein."

The practice has been added to Unesco's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

Palestinian version of Dabke

Men wearing traditional costumes perform dabke in Gaza City in 2022. AP

Palestine’s version of the traditional Levantine group dance is often accompanied by wind instruments and singing. It is considered a form of expressing cultural identity and is often practiced while celebrating family occasions and in festivals and is considered a dance that increases social ties.

"Most Palestinians know the dabke dance and practice it as a means of sharing their joy with family, friends and neighbours," Unesco says. "The lyrics of the accompanying folk songs are in local dialects and express emotions related to the occasion, such as courage, strength and love."

Al-Molid procession celebrating Prophet Mohammed’s birthday in Sudan

Participants at an Al-Molid parade in Khartoum, Sudan. Getty Images

Known as the Al-Molid procession, the parade celebrating the Prophet’s birthday takes place in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It includes participants performing religious songs and ritual dances; reciting Sufi prayers and the sharing of food from all across the country.

Harees dish from Oman, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Harees is made of boiled, coarsely-ground wheat and meat. Silvia Razgova / The National

Made from wheat grain, meat and ghee, this popular traditional dish is usually eaten at breakfast and dinner. Harees is popular during Ramadan, and informally promotes social connections and cultural affinity.

"In the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, harees is present in many social and cultural elements such as folk stories, sayings and poetry," Unesco says.

"The related skills and knowledge are passed on from mothers to daughters. Preparing and serving harees is viewed as a sign of hospitality and generosity. A means of promoting social connection, the practice strengthens bonds between people and communities while enhancing cultural affinity in the societies concerned."

Arts, skills and practices associated with engraving on metals

This particular skill of engraving on metals such as gold, silver and copper is prominent in Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tunisia and Yemen. The practice involves taking decorative, utilitarian, religious or ceremonial objects and manually cutting words, symbols or geometric patterns into their surfaces.

Al-Mudhif traditional craft skills and arts of building in Iraq

An Iraqi craftsman prepares reeds during the building of a traditional guest house or mudhif, in front of the museum of the southern city of Basra. AFP

The large arched buildings known as Al-Mudhif in Iraq are made of reed and papyrus. They are built by skilled workers, managed by tribal sheiks but maintained by the entire community. Al-Mudhif serve as a space for the community to gather and to transmit traditional knowledge and customs.

Man’ouche from Lebanon

A worker removes cooked man'ouche or flatbreads from an oven inside a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon. Bloomberg

The culinary flatbread from Lebanon is prepared in homes and specialised bakeries. It is often eaten for breakfast by people of all backgrounds and its sale in small bakeries contributes to local economic development. Man’ouche has become synonymous with Lebanon and is also baked and sold across other regions or countries with a strong Lebanese community.