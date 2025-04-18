DCT Abu Dhabi's Nouf Al-Bushlaibi, left, and teamLab global brand director Takashi Kudo, centre, at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National
As teamLab opens, Takashi Kudo reveals personal connection to Abu Dhabi

The anticipated multi-sensory immersive museum opens its doors on Friday

Evelyn Lau
April 18, 2025