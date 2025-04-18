As teamLab opens, Takashi Kudo reveals personal connection to Abu Dhabi

DCT Abu Dhabi's Nouf Al-Bushlaibi, left, and teamLab global brand director Takashi Kudo, centre, at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

DCT Abu Dhabi's Nouf Al-Bushlaibi, left, and teamLab global brand director Takashi Kudo, centre, at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National