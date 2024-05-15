DCT Abu Dhabi chairman awarded Legion of Honour by France

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak has been awarded the French Legion of Honour.

The chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi received the award in a private ceremony at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The medal was presented by Rachida Dati, France’s Minister of Culture, on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“By awarding you this honour, which was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron would like to express France’s deep recognition for the remarkable role you have played and that you continue to play, in the cultural relations between France, the emirate Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” Dati said at the ceremony.

Our Chairman, H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, has been awarded the French National Order of Legion of Honour in appreciation of his efforts to enhance cultural ties between the UAE and France. pic.twitter.com/EGgzLzG4qf — Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) May 14, 2024

For his part, Al Mubarak said that “everything that I have done and everything I will do is in service of my country”. He also touched on the values imparted by the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan saying his “teachings instilled in us values that include wisdom, respect, determination and loyalty".

Al Mubarak noted that the cultural ties between the UAE and France have led to the development of projects such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi. The MuseuPro training programme for museum professionals and archaeological research, as well as initiatives including the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Theatre in the Palace of Fontainebleau, were also representative of the cross-cultural links.

The Legion of Honour, considered the most distinguished merit in France, has been bestowed on several UAE officials and symbolises the close relations between the two countries. Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, was awarded the merit earlier this year. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, received the award last year.