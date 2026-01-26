Everything we know about Disneyland Abu Dhabi, from expected opening date and location to jobs and hotels

Disney is coming to the UAE. In May 2025, Disney bosses were in Abu Dhabi to announce the news: the company's first theme park in the Middle East will be built in the emirate.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be the seventh Disney theme park resort, but what do we know so far?

Disneyland Abu Dhabi's Yas Island location

Disney chief executive Bob Iger shared photos from the site of coming Disneyland Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. Robert Iger / Instagram

The precise location of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is still to be confirmed. However, developer Miral has announced that it will be built on Yas Island.

We also know it will be on the coast. At the announcement, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Josh D’Amaro described the site as "incredibly unique – anchored by a beautiful waterfront – which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways".

On January 25, Disney chief executive Bob Iger posted photos from the park's Yas Island site, which indicate that the park is being developed on the large stretch of undeveloped coastal land near Yas North.

"Walking the site of what will one day be Disneyland Abu Dhabi! Lots of work ahead, but all very exciting," he wrote on Instagram.

In one of Iger's photographs, a small jetty can be seen in the background. A similar structure appears on Google Maps on the northern edge of Yas Island, an area that has remained largely undeveloped.

In another photo, a Yas sign is visible in the background, which would appear to be the sign located around Yas North along the E12 Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway approaching the western entrance to the island.

Disney's opening date

A rendering of the Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, which shows its coastal location. Photo: Miral

No opening date or building schedule for Disneyland Abu Dhabi has been announced yet.

Speaking to Reuters, D’Amaro said the project could take "a year or two to design, and another four to six years to build".

This would mean an opening date between 2030 and 2033.

Thousands of jobs

Though there are no confirmed details about the number of jobs that the theme park will create, it can be expected to bring in thousands of new roles once open. The Walt Disney Company employs 233,000 people across its various theme parks and resorts, as of December last year.

Disneyland Paris, the most visited theme park in Europe according to Theme Index 2023, employs more than 18,000 people, nearly 90 per cent of them on a permanent basis.

Disney shopping and hotels

Inside the Disney store at Yas Mall. Chris Whiteoak / The National

No park specifics have been announced. However, Disney has said there will be accommodation, dining and retail on site. A Disney hotel (or hotels) is expected, and the shopping will follow the opening of the first stand-alone Disney Store in the UAE, which opened at Yas Mall in March 2025. It was followed shortly by a flagship shop in Dubai Mall.

"Upon completion, the new theme park resort will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi," Disney's statement says.

There will be Emirati cultural references

From left, Mohamed Al Zaabi, group chief executive of Miral; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi; Bob Iger, chief executive of Disney; and Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Josh D’Amaro in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Miral

We can expect regional cultural references at the park, as Iger described the park as "distinctly Emirati".

Speaking at the announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi, he said: "It will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways.

"Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.”

Iger described the UAE as having a culture that is "rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity".

The most high-tech Disney to date

D’Amaro said the destination would be "the most advanced and interactive destination in the Disney portfolio".

This could be seen through high-tech rides, transport options, immersive experiences and commerce on site.

“The concept for this resort will push the boundaries of theme park design, showcasing groundbreaking technology and visionary architecture, including a modern castle unlike anything we’ve ever created," D’Amaro added.

It is expected to be a huge tourism boost

The location has been chosen strategically by Disney, on the basis that the UAE is "located within a four-hour flight of one third of the world’s population, making it a significant gateway for tourism. The UAE is home to the largest global airline hub in the world, with 120 million passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi and Dubai each year."

Speaking of the tourism benefits, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, said the emirate "continues to reinforce its position as a leading global destination for cultural and family tourism".

Miral is developing the park

Abu Dhabi entertainment and leisure destination developer Miral will fully develop the park. The Disney statement adds that it will work with its "legendary Imagineers who will lead creative design and operational oversight to provide a world-class experience".