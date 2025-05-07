Disney coming to the UAE: Disneyland Abu Dhabi to open on Yas Island

Abu Dhabi is about to become one of the “most magical places on Earth” after it was announced that the first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2022/06/19/disney-announces-110000-international-travel-package-to-all-12-of-its-parks/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2022/06/19/disney-announces-110000-international-travel-package-to-all-12-of-its-parks/">Disney theme park</a> in the Middle East will be built in the UAE capital. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be on Yas Island. An opening date is yet to be confirmed. The announcement was made by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/23/the-borderless-philosophy-of-the-abu-dhabi-masterpieces-collection/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/23/the-borderless-philosophy-of-the-abu-dhabi-masterpieces-collection/">Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak</a>, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Disney chief executive Bob Iger at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/w-abu-dhabi-yas-island-is-the-capital-s-first-pet-friendly-five-star-hotel-1.1172079" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/w-abu-dhabi-yas-island-is-the-capital-s-first-pet-friendly-five-star-hotel-1.1172079">W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island</a> on Wednesday. "In Disney's 102-year history, there have been many defining moments and countless achievements," Iger said in a recorded message played at the launch. "Today, we celebrate another thrilling moment, the creation of a new Disney theme park resort coming to Abu Dhabi." The park "will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati, an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment that is at the crossroads of the world," Iger said in a statement. Al Mubarak described Disneyland Abu Dhabi as a "whole new world of imagination" and "an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world". "The seventh Disney theme park resort destination represents a new frontier in theme park innovations," said Josh D'Amaro, chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. The Abu Dhabi attraction will be the "most advanced and interactive destination" in Disney's portfolio, he added. "The location of our park is incredibly unique," D'Amaro said, and described it as "anchored by beautiful waterfront, which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways". The new park will join other major attractions on the island, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-turns-10-a-look-then-and-now-at-the-supercar-themed-park-1.1104929" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-turns-10-a-look-then-and-now-at-the-supercar-themed-park-1.1104929">Ferrari World</a>, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/the-hidden-ways-yas-waterworld-pays-tribute-to-emirati-culture-and-history-1.1247486" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/the-hidden-ways-yas-waterworld-pays-tribute-to-emirati-culture-and-history-1.1247486">Yas Waterworld</a>. In a major milestone for the region, the Disney theme park will be the first to open in the Middle East. The company has 12 parks across six destinations in California, Florida, Paris, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. In North America, there are four parks at Walt Disney World, Florida, and two parks at Disneyland Resort, California. In Asia, there are two parks at Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan, and one park at both Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort in China. Disneyland Paris in France, a resort with two parks, is the only one in Europe. Florida's Walt Disney World is the largest of the six resorts. There are four parks – Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom – and two water parks – Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach – in addition to more than 25 hotels. The California resort has two parks: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Disneyland in California was the first Disney park to open in 1955. Tokyo Disney Resort is home to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. The former became the first Disney theme park outside the United States when it opened in 1983. In Asia, it was followed by Hong Kong Disneyland in 2005 and Shanghai Disneyland in 2016. Disneyland Paris, the only Disney resort in Europe, opened in 1992 and comprises Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Traditionally, Disneyland is one park. It is the name of the original park in Anaheim, California, as well as flagship parks in each of the destinations, apart from Florida. In 2001, when Disney California Adventure opened, Disneyland lent its name to the overall resort, becoming Disneyland Resort. Disney World is the name for the collection of four parks near Orlando, Florida. The announcement of a resort in Abu Dhabi follows Disney’s growing interest in the country. In March, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/03/27/disney-store-abu-dhabi-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/03/27/disney-store-abu-dhabi-dubai/">first stand-alone Disney Store</a> opened at Yas Mall, followed shortly by a flagship shop in Dubai Mall. Although no details have been released about which rides or lands will be included, there’s hope that popular Disney franchises such as Marvel<i>,</i> Star Wars<i> </i>and Toy Story<i> </i>will be included. Last year, more than <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/29/ferrari-world-yas-island-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/04/29/ferrari-world-yas-island-abu-dhabi/">38 million visitors</a> visited Yas Island, 10 per cent more than the previous year, and theme park visits grew by 20 per cent. In addition to the Disney attraction, there are plans to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/04/28/yas-waterworld-new-rides-slides-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/04/28/yas-waterworld-new-rides-slides-abu-dhabi/">expand Yas Waterworld</a> and add new rides to Ferrari World and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.