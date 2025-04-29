Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to get new 'record-breaking' ride as more attractions planned at Yas Island

Theme park <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/12/24/formula-rossa-reopens-ferrari-world-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/12/24/formula-rossa-reopens-ferrari-world-abu-dhabi/">Ferrari World Abu Dhabi </a>will soon add a new “record-breaking” roller-coaster ride, with the wider Yas Island set to get another three new attractions amid growing demand, the chief executive of operator Miral has said. The “significant and signature ride in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-turns-10-a-look-then-and-now-at-the-supercar-themed-park-1.1104929" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/ferrari-world-abu-dhabi-turns-10-a-look-then-and-now-at-the-supercar-themed-park-1.1104929">Ferrari World </a>will have four records worldwide and roller coaster fans will be very excited to hear that news soon”, Mohamed Al Zaabi, group chief executive of Miral, told reporters on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Tuesday. “Two more attractions will be added to Warner Brothers and both will be signature rides,” he said. Yas Island had more than 38 million visits last year, marking an annual growth of 10 per cent, and a 20 per cent growth in theme park visits. Occupancy at hotels in Yas Island reached about 82 per cent through the year, marking a 9 per cent annual increase, he said. Average daily rates at the hotels rose 17 per cent. The average guest stay is about 1.9 nights, but efforts are on to increase that. Mr Al Zaabi said that “2024 was an exceptional year, we have broken all our records”. “And with the current demand of tourists coming from around the world, we believe that the current number of hotels and rooms are not enough. So, we think that in coming five years, we will increase the number of rooms by at least 30 per cent,” he added. The plan is to expand Warner Bros themed hotel, with more details to be provided shortly. The executive also confirmed that phase two of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/04/28/yas-waterworld-new-rides-slides-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/04/28/yas-waterworld-new-rides-slides-abu-dhabi/">expansion of Yas Waterworld</a> is progressing, with the first phase, which will include 12 new rides and experiences, set to open this summer. Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is also on track for completion by the end of the year, although Mr Al Zaabi did not disclose the opening date. Work was also moving “at the right pace” on the Harry Potter-themed attraction in Warner Bros Abu Dhabi, he said. Abu Dhabi welcomed 1.4 million overnight guests in the first quarter of the year, with hotels generating Dh2.3 billion ($626.2 million) in revenue, marking an 18 per cent annual increase, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said this week. Hotel occupancy stood at 79 per cent across the emirate during the period, with revenue per available room reaching Dh484, a 25 per cent year-on-year increase. Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector “is on track” to reach its target of contributing Dh62 billion to the economy in 2025, a 13 per cent increase from 2024, supporting 255,000 jobs across the emirate during the year, the DCT said. The emirate's Tourism Strategy 2030 aims to attract 39.3 million visitors annually, support the creation of 178,000 new tourism jobs, expand hotel capacity to 50,000 rooms, and contribute Dh90 billion to the emirate’s gross domestic product by the end of the decade. The addition of new attractions is aimed at boosting tourism growth, with teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, which was recently opened at Saadiyat Cultural District, already seeing better than anticipated visitation, Mr Al Zaabi said. This year, Zayed National Museum is set to open on the island, with Guggenheim Abu Dhabi also “on track” for completion, according to the DCT. Mr Al Zaabi stressed that despite increasing competition from Dubai and neighbouring Saudi Arabia, demand from tourists would keep growing. “I have not seen any competition that cannibalised or had negative impact in others worldwide,” he said. “I believe that the GCC will be an international hub. We will have more than 800 airport gates … Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, they're all one hour far from each other … Tourists will come to enjoy different experiences.” Travelling habits have also changed, he said. “Those who used to travel once every three years, now they travel once a year or even twice, the customer has changed,” Mr Al Zaabi told <i>The National</i>. He said there is greater availability of airline and seats, resulting in “more options”. “Visas have also become much easier … We have seen that people tend to travel more and more,” added Mr Al Zaabi.