Disney announces $110,000 international travel package to all 12 of its parks

Why go to only one Disney Park, when you can visit them all?

This is now a possibility thanks to Disney's new announcement of a luxury travel package that will allow for an international tour of all 12 of its parks in a private jet for $110,000.

The entertainment conglomerate has 75 spots available for fans to fly on a jet-set tour of its theme parks in California, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris and Florida.

Dubbed "Disney Parks Around the World — A Private Jet Adventure", the itinerary will last 24 days in total and, alongside the theme parks, ticket holders will also be taken to the Taj Mahal in India, the Egyptian Pyramids of Giza and the Eiffel Tower.

Disneyland Paris celebrated its 30th anniversary in March. Getty Images

The trip will begin in Anaheim, California at Disneyland Resort and ends in Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort, visiting all the international Disney Parks in between. It also includes 68 different meals which are broken into 23 breakfasts, 22 lunches and 23 dinners.

The trip is currently set for July 9 to August 1, 2023.

"You will travel in luxury aboard a Boeing 757 configured for VIPs, operated by Icelandair, whose long-range allows direct flights to optimise the time spent in each destination," said Disney.

On board the plane, travellers will enjoy personal access to "experts" who will be able to inform them about various aspects of their journey. Meanwhile, "leaders" and other Disney creatives will also meet them at certain points of the route.

They will "provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit," said Disney.

Airfare to and from Los Angeles and back from Orlando are not included.

Booking begins with several tiers. Tickets will first be offered to "previous adventures" who have travelled to more than three Disneyland parks on Monday, then Golden Oak Club members on Friday and finally to the general public on Tuesday, June 28.

The 12 parks that will be visited, at six different locations:

Disneyland, Anaheim, California Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, California Magic Kingdom Park, Bay Lake, Florida Epcot, Bay Lake, Florida Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Lake Buena Vista, Florida Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Lake Buena Vista, Florida Disneyland Paris Walt Disney Studios Park, Chessy, France Hong Kong Disneyland Shanghai Disneyland Tokyo Disneyland Tokyo DisneySea

