Andor tells the story of how Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) went from a rogue to a true believer in the revolution against the Galactic Empire. Photo: Disney

How Andor brought Star Wars back to its revolutionary roots

Diego Luna, Tony Gilroy, Ben Mendelsohn and Denise Gough speak to The National about season two of acclaimed Disney+ series

William Mullally

April 23, 2025