Ryan Reynolds's stint as Yas Island's chief island officer takes him to Warner Bros World

More highlights from Ryan Reynolds's recent trip to Abu Dhabi have been shared on social media.

Yas Island's new chief island officer visited Warner Bros World on the island, meeting characters from the Warner Bros universe and enjoying some of the parks high-adrenalin rides.

In a video shared on Yas Island's Instagram, the Canadian Deadpool actor rubs shoulders with a host of DC Comics characters, including The Flash and Superman, challenging the latter to an arm wrestling match. He also rides on the The Riddler Revolution, while sat beside the Joker character, and poses for a photo with Road Runner.

Warner Bros World isn't the only theme park Reynolds explored in Abu Dhabi, he also visited Ferrari World, which he said "didn’t disappoint".

In an interview with DCT Abu Dhabi, shared exclusively with The National, Reynolds said: "I loved the attention to detail [on Yas Island]. Everywhere you look it seems this place is made with care, relaxation, and adventure in mind. That said, the rollercoaster at Ferrari World was something I don’t think I’ll ever forget. I wasn’t expecting it to move that fast."

Kevin Hart was named Yas Island's first Chief Island Officer in 2022. Photo: Yas Island

Previously, Jason Momoa and Kevin Hart have assumed the Yas Island chief island officer title, with Hart announced in May 2022 and Momoa in April 2023.

Of the decision to appoint Reynolds, and have him feature in their latest round of advertising campaigns, Liam Findlay, chief executive of Miral Destinations, said: "Reynolds brings his own unique blend of charisma, energy, and enthusiasm to the role, promising to elevate the Yas Island experience to even greater heights. We're thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with him, inviting fans worldwide to be part of the legacy."

So far, Reynolds's videos have seen him skydive on to the Yas Marina Circuit, visit Yas Waterworld and play a round of golf at Yas Links Golf Course.

A number of Hollywood stars have appeared in tourism campaigns for UAE destinations.

In August, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth collaborated with Dubai Tourism on a social media video, in which he visited the Museum of the Future, and in 2021 he worked on a campaign for Emirates and Dubai Expo 2020. In 2022, Jessica Alba and Zac Efron starred in a series of movie-like Dubai Tourism campaign videos set in the city.