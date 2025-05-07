Disneyland Abu Dhabi: UAE capital to become one of 'most magical places on Earth'

The first Disney theme park in the Middle East will be built in Abu Dhabi.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be located on Yas Island. An opening date is yet to be confirmed.

The announcement was made by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Disney chief executive Bob Iger at the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island on Wednesday.

"In Disney's 102-year history, there have been many defining moments and countless achievements," Iger said in a recorded message played at the launch. "Today, we celebrate another thrilling moment, the creation of a new Disney theme park resort coming to Abu Dhabi."

Al Mubarak described Disneyland Abu Dhabi as a "whole new world of imagination" and "an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world".

It will mark the first new Disney theme park since Disneyland Shanghai opened in 2016.

