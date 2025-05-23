Delano Dubai review: Miami export is a modern wonderland

When Lewis Carroll wrote <i>Alice's Adventures in Wonderland</i> in 1865, he could not have predicted how influential it would become. Stepping into Delano Dubai is just like falling down the rabbit hole featured in that famous novel. “We just want guests to come and relax, you know? Forget about the outside world and be in this world,” a member of the guest relations team tells me. It's an ethos taken from the brand's flagship Miami hotel, which opened in 1995, and its Maison Delano in Paris, which opened in 2023. <i>The National</i> checks in to find out what's beyond the looking glass at the Bluewaters Island hotel. Having visited <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/03/hotel-review-banyan-tree-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/03/hotel-review-banyan-tree-dubai/">The Banyan Tree</a> on Bluewaters Island just a few days before, I think I've made a mistake on the taxi booking app when my driver begins following a familiar path, pulling off the main road at the same turn. But as he reaches the security gates, he takes a left turn to the aforementioned hotel, which also has residential buildings, and a right turn to enter Delano Dubai. Together, the two hotels took over the space that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/09/14/restaurants-caesars-palace-dubai-banyan-tree/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/09/14/restaurants-caesars-palace-dubai-banyan-tree/">was once Caesar's Palace</a>, another US export. Behind the thin, translucent curtains – a signature design feature of the hotel – is a bright and airy lobby. Cream rugs top light pine floors, and more fabric drapes from tall ceilings against white walls and glass panels overlooking the sea. Minimal furniture includes oyster-hued curved sofas, tall potted plants and monochrome coffee tables topped with travel books. After a smooth check-in, the mood shifts as my guest and I leave the lobby. While the same curtains grace the corridors, the lights have faded, dimly shining over the dark marble floors as we enter the tunnel into 'Wonderland'. As we check into the fourth-floor room, the fun begins. It's one of the best hotel rooms I've stayed in. I notice the stunning terrace view: palm trees, hotel pool, blue seas. Cliched perhaps, but I do feel miles away from home, despite being a short drive away. Besides the bed, there is a sofa underneath one small window, indoor-opening wooden shutters adding extra charm. A sizeable study desk as well as a padded foot bench and a big light-up wardrobe complete the amenities. The refreshing spritz and range of desserts is a nice touch. The bath, shower and wash basin are in a separate room from the toilet. It's nice to see a sensible design decision here, meaning guests can soak in the supersized bath for lengthy periods without disruption. I also love the Byredo products the bathroom is stocked with. With dark hues and low lights, sultry vibes are consistent throughout the hotel. Things lighten up by the pool, though. Delano strikes a delicate balance with its poolside ambience. There's music and a buzz of chatter, but it's also possible to peacefully tuck into a novel. There are plenty of spots to throw down a towel for the day, from poolside loungers to cabanas and hammocks. Staying true to its Miami roots, two bistro chairs and a table stand firm in the pool's shallow end. Supposedly, they're an ode to Roman baths; a place to come together, unwind, discuss ideas. The gym is an unexpected highlight. It's spacious, with great sea and pool views and screens with workout programmes to select. During my visit, the on-site personal trainer gives me a challenging yet rewarding session. There are several restaurants in Delano Dubai, from Tutto Passa to Blue Door and The Delano Pool & Bar and the Rose Bar. Breakfast is a beautiful spread of classic morning foods, with a pastry offering to marvel over. The friendly staff remember from the previous evening that I'm vegan and bring me fresh avocado toast, a bowl of mixed berries, a chia yoghurt pudding and an oat latte before I even have the chance to scan the buffet. The night before, it was a specially-made vegan pizza for me (Dh95) and fresh spinach and ricotta ravioli (Dh105) for my guest. We also enjoyed colourful panzanella salad (Dh75), made with cherry tomatoes, red onion, crispy croutons, basil and cucumber and a bread basket to share. We also dine at Gohan in neighbouring Banyan Tree, tucking into edamame (Dh27); sweet soy cauliflower (Dh40); shiitake mushroom skewers (Dh35); baby spinach salad (Dh54); and the a vegan maki selection (Dh44). Each bite demonstrates vegan dishes done well, simple vegetables dressed and seasoned to make a lasting impression. Our final visit is to the speakeasy-style Rose Bar. The drinks are spectacular, but it's the disco room with light-up floors that stands out. The seating is reminiscent of disco balls and there are mirrors for walls. There may not be any Mad Hatter tea parties, but you won't get bored between the hotel amenities and the surrounding venues on Bluewaters Island. There is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/08/17/balqees-fathi-revealed-as-madame-tussauds-dubais-first-star-as-singer-meets-waxwork/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/08/17/balqees-fathi-revealed-as-madame-tussauds-dubais-first-star-as-singer-meets-waxwork/">Madame Tussauds Dubai</a>, Swingers Crazy Golf, an interactive City of Illusions museum, an arcade gaming zone at Brass Monkey, igloo-style dining at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/04/17/the-pods-dubai-on-bluewaters-island-to-open-in-may/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/04/17/the-pods-dubai-on-bluewaters-island-to-open-in-may/">The Pods restaurant</a> overlooking the water, and many more restaurants and bars to visit. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/12/26/ain-dubai-reopens-tickets/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/12/26/ain-dubai-reopens-tickets/">Ain Dubai</a> is also back in motion. Small details add up to a positive big picture at Delano Dubai. Despite a hiccup here or there, the overall experience is positive, making the hotel one I'd confidently recommend. Pricing is dependent on the dates and the season, with deluxe rooms starting at approximately Dh2,000 per night. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is at noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>