The Pods Dubai on Bluewaters Island to open in May

Dubai is adding to is ever-growing list of unique dining experiences, with the latest set to open on Bluewaters Island. The Pods Dubai, which was originally called Botanica, is a pan-Asian restaurant which is readying to open in May.

The outlet, which is already accepting reservations, will offer a private dining experience in the shape of a pod for diners who are looking for a relaxed and secluded meal. There will be 22 pods of varying sizes to seat parties both big and small.

Up to 168 guests can be accommodated in the air-conditioned glass domes, which will be filled with lush foliage and have plush seating. Images on Instagram show sleek black domes with plants on the outside, while the inside features bright green decor with floral accessories.

Other images of the restaurant also reveal an indoor seating area that seats 30, with a botanical theme against the backdrop of a swanky black-dominated interior.

The menu, we are told, will “reimagine Asian classics … and offer a delectable fusion with a modern touch”. In addition to the dim sum, gyoza, maki, nigiri, sashimi et al that make up Chinese and Japanese appetisers, Botanica will also serve Korean chicken bao, Burmese khow suey, Thai green curry, pad Thai noodles, Malaysian laksa, lobster with truffle, Sichuan beef and miso ramen.

In keeping with its luxe vibe, the restaurant will also dedicate serving staff to each pod, to ensure guests are attended to at all times. The Pods are now open for reservations from Sunday, May 1 via OpenTable, with bookings available for dinner only, from 6.30pm until midnight each day.

It was announced that Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel, will be closed for the summer months. The attraction is also located on Bluewaters Island and stands at more than 250 metres tall — about twice the height of the London Eye. The wheel offers views of landmarks including Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah.