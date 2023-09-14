Caesars Palace Dubai restaurants to remain open following Banyan Tree takeover

Four of the eight restaurants located within the Caesars Palace Dubai premises on Bluewaters have confirmed to The National that it's business as usual in their kitchens.

Japanese restaurants TakaHisa and The Robata, and Italian eatery Venus Ristorante are still available to reserve, while Cove Beach, too, will host its usual roster of pool parties, ladies' nights and other beach-bar revelries for the foreseeable future.

While the hotel itself is set to close down and be replaced with a Banyan Tree-branded property in November, the restaurants are independent operators.

It has not been confirmed to The National whether the remaining four restaurants – Demon Duck by Alvin Leung, Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen Dubai, Havana Social Club and Bacchanal – will remain open after the hotel rebrands.

Cove Beach is located just outside the main Caesars Palace Dubai building. Reuters

A representative for sister restaurants TakaHisa and Robata says: “We are not part of the hotel, so nothing will change. We will continue as per usual after November.”

The Robata specialises in an omakase menu curated by Yakiniku master chef Kenichi Osato, and TakaHisa serves haute Japanese cuisine. Venus Ristorante, meanwhile, launched its Taste of Almafi set menu only this month.

Once Banyan Tree Dubai replaces the existing Caesars Palace, the repositioned resort will offer 179 rooms, including 30 suites and a new four-bedroom villa with its own entrance, pool and beach.

Banyan Tree, which is an Asian luxury hospitality group, will also bring its own restaurants to the resort, a representative tells The National, although names and numbers are yet to be disclosed.