National Day holiday: Everything you need to know about driving to Oman

With the next UAE public holidays for National Day celebrations set for Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3, Oman is always a popular choice for those looking for a quick getaway.

The drive from Dubai to Muscat is about 450km, which takes between four and five hours, so there’s no need to book a flight if you want to go and explore the city's corniche, Jebel Akhdar’s peaks or the turquoise Sea of Oman.

But before setting off, what is needed for the trek? Is paperwork at the border needed, how much does it all cost and how long does it really take door-to-door?

The National set off to find out.

Before you go: Orange cards, visas and insurance

There are a few things that need to be organised before embarking on a road trip to Oman. An Orange Card is mandatory for all vehicles travelling between the two countries. To get this, travellers should first check that their car insurance covers driving in the sultanate.

If it does, they can request the card, essentially a car insurance certificate valid in Oman, from their insurer. This is usually free of charge and can be presented as an emailed electronic format or as a physical card – it's worth noting that it's not always orange.

If the current policy doesn't cover Oman, a temporary Orange Card can be purchased at the border crossing. However, this typically covers third-party damage only.

The drive from Dubai to Muscat is about 450km and takes less than five hours. Photo: Muhammad Shoaib / Unsplash

Depending on nationality, an Oman visa may be needed. GCC citizens are exempt from this, while some other nationalities can obtain it on arrival. Applying online can save time at the border, but make sure to complete the application at least five days in advance. Typical processing times are 24 hours, but it can take longer. If it’s not processed by the time of arrival, reapplying is necessary (as is payment) for an on-arrival visa.

The visa fee depends on length of stay and nationality, but prices start from five Omani rials (Dh50). Check that there is at least six months validity in a passport and empty pages for exit/entry stamps. Travellers may also be asked to provide their address while in the sultanate, so they should ensure they know their accommodation details.

Getting to Oman through the Hatta-Al Wajajah border

From Dubai, it took an hour and 20 minutes to reach the Hatta-Al Wajajah border, located 6km along the road from the Hatta Wadi Hub. Photographs and recordings are not allowed at border points, so phones are best left in the car.

The first part of the exit process is on the UAE side. Expect to hand over passports to the official on duty and pay a Dh35 exit fee. Proof of car ownership and registration may be asked for, and if not owning the car you are driving, a letter of consent from the owner that includes their contact details might be needed. The official will give an “opening file” ticket and, with that in hand, continue on to the next checkpoint.

Oman visas and exit fees

Turn left at the roundabout while entering the Hatta Border crossing, and there will be a series of cabins, each designated for light vehicles, buses or lorries. More important than the vehicle category is whether or not the cabin has an illuminated green traffic light in front of it, as this indicates that it is in operation.

If already with a visa or are eligible to travel without one, go straight to one of the cabins and hand over passports. The Omani Police website provides a list of what type of visa is needed.

If without a visa, park next to the building on the left and go inside to apply for an on-arrival visa. Bring a pen to fill out the application form, then head to the central desks to submit the completed form along with passport. The visit visa fee ranges from five Omani rials to 20 Omani rials for a one-month visa. Payments can only be made by credit card.

It's a simple process to cross into Oman from the UAE using the Al-Wajajah border point near Hatta. Hayley Skirka / The National

Visa complete, drive to one of the occupied cabins where Omani border police will check documents and then direct towards the vehicle inspection point. All car doors need to be opened, including the boot. Officers are thorough, so don't be surprised if they request to look inside any bags, luggage or glove compartments.

When cleared to go, a small piece of paper is given to hand over to the official in the next booth. Another checkpoint a few kilometres away typically requires visitors to slow down. When reaching the final checkpoint, it means travellers have made it to the Oman side.

Sights to see and where to fill up while on the road

A leisurely journey from Dubai to Muscat takes just under five hours, including a stop at a petrol station, a bathroom break and a pit-stop for a bite to eat.

The drive isn’t the most exciting in the world, but there are some things worth looking out for on the way. This includes Sharjah Mosque – the largest mosque in the emirate – located just after Exit 71, and the mountains of Mleiha, about 40 minutes into the drive.

Once in Oman, be on the lookout for roadside camels, and enjoy the impressive backdrop of the Hajar mountains. Take snacks for the journey and plenty of water – once past the border crossing, there aren't too many places to stop to refuel. It's also a good idea to refill tanks at the petrol station right after crossing into the Omani border.

Once you drive into Oman, look out for camels by the roadside and enjoy the impressive backdrop of the Hajar mountains. Photo: Amar Grover

Also, be aware of the speed limits on Omani roads. While locals will say that drivers can do about 10km per hour more than the limit before the cameras flash, there’s no official buffer zone, so it's best to stick to the speed that signs display.

Driving to the UAE from Oman by car

Travellers can return to the UAE using the Al Ain border crossing at Khatm Al Shikla, which is a relatively simple journey, similar to the exit procedures. At the first cabin, Omani officials ask for passports and a car registration card before providing an exit stamp and waving passengers onwards.

Entry into the UAE includes a passport check from Emirati officials and a second checkpoint where each passenger undergoes what seems to be an EDE scan; there's no need to get out of the car for this.

A view of Jebel Hafeet on the outskirts of Al Ain at the UAE-Oman border. Silvia Razgova / The National

A huge scanning machine is in operation for vehicles. When driving through, make sure to not exceed more than 5kph. Afterwards, officials may ask drivers to pull into a parking spot and open the boot for further inspection, although this is typically a faster process than on the Omani side. When clear, continue to the next window to hand over a stamped piece of paper, then continue into Al Ain to complete the last 160km to get back to Dubai.

No car? Take the bus to Oman

Buses are available from Dubai to Muscat and from Ras Al Khaimah to Musandam. Jeff Topping / The National

UAE residents who don't have a car can still take a road trip to the sultanate as there is a regular bus service connecting Dubai and Muscat.

Operated by Oman's Al Khanjry Transport, the service runs three times per day from Abu Hail Metro Station. Departure times are 7am, 3pm and 9pm, with journeys taking about six hours as there are a couple of stops along the way. Tickets cost Dh100, plus a Dh35 exit fee paid at the UAE border and Oman visa fee, and can only be purchased in person.

From Ras Al Khaimah, another bus service is available for those who want to visit Oman's Musandam. Operated via Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority from the main bus station in the northern emirate, buses run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with two departures per day, one at 8am and the other at 6pm. Tickets cost Dh50, excluding exit fees and visa costs.

Border crossings from the UAE to Oman

There are several ways to travel from the UAE to Oman. A newly announced border crossing named Wam opened at the end of February, providing an additional route from Fujairah. Here are the other available crossings for those who want to visit the sultanate:

Hatta/Al Wajajah Border: Popular crossing from Dubai to Muscat. It is accessible to tourists, UAE residents and GCC nationals.

Al Ain/Buraimi Border: Convenient for those travelling from Abu Dhabi or Al Ain.

Khatm Al Shikla (Al Ain): Mainly used by residents of Al Ain and nearby areas.

Kalba/Tibat Border: Located near Fujairah and is ideal for those heading to Musandam.

Mezyad/Hafeet Border: Also through Al Ain, frequently used for goods transport and residents travelling to central Oman.

Al Dhara Border Post: Located at the northern tip of Ras Al Khaimah, connecting to Musandam.

Khatmat Malaha Border Post: Located in Kalba (Eastern Sharjah), suitable for travellers driving from Fujairah or Kalba.

