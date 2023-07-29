The 20 stunning mosques to visit in the UAE

For those looking for a mosque in the UAE, you can be assured there is always one nearby.

With more than 9,000 mosques around the country, these houses of worship come in different shapes and sizes, but cater to all.

In addition to the daily prayer services, a few have expansive cultural programmes, including lectures and tours.

Here at the top 20 mosques to visit across the seven emirates.

Abu Dhabi

1. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is a global cultural atteaction. Victor Besa / The National

Built over a 12-year period and opened in 2007, this is not only a grand house of worship, but a global cultural attraction.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque can accommodate up to 40,000 people.

Charged guided tours are available on all days, although times may vary.

More information is at www.szgmc.gov.ae

2. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Mosque

Located in Hameem Street in Al Nahyan, this house of worship is located within a residential neighbourhood.

Inspired by Moroccan architecture, it has a tiled outdoor space and the front entrance features arches and lanterns.

3. Al Aziz Mosque

This is the neighbourhood mosque on Reem Island.

It has a contemporary design and spread across three levels - it also has a women's prayer hall.

4. Mary, Mother of Jesus Mosque

The Mary, Mother of Jesus Mosque is in Al Mushrif. Photo: The National

The mosque exemplifies the UAE's status as a country of religious tolerance.

Located in Al Mushrif, it shares the same car park with adjoining Anglican church of St Andrew’s, the Roman Catholic Church of St Joseph and the Coptic Church of St Antonio’s.

5. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mosque

Opened in 2021 and with a capacity of more than 20,000, this is the largest mosque in Al Ain.

Inspired by the Great Mosque of Samarra in Iraq, it has four minarets and a grand dome adorned with verses from the Quran.

Dubai

6. Jumeirah Mosque

A landmark of the emirate, this beautiful mosque is located near Jumeirah Beach with an exterior built from pink sandstone and multicoloured marble.

It is open to the public with daily tours provided by the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding.

More information is at cultures.ae

7. Bur Dubai Grand Mosque

Formerly a Quran school that dates back to 1900, the structure was demolished and reconstructed in 1960 as a mosque. It is located near the Dubai Museum and the textile districts of Bur Dubai.

Home to 1,200 worshippers, it also has the highest minaret in Dubai, measuring 70 metres.

8. Al Rahim Mosque

Al Rahim Mosque is in Dubai Marina. Antonie Robertson / The National

A landmark of Dubai Marina, the mosque opened in 2013. It is regularly visited by residents, and features spacious prayer halls for men and women.

9. Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque

A fully operational house of worship and cultural attraction, the site also hosts activities and lectures.

Tours are conducted from Sundays to Thursdays and can be booked online.

More information is at www.alfarooqcentre.com

10. DIFC Grand Mosque

A spiritual gathering place for those in the Dubai International Financial Centre, the modern house of worship is located in Gate Village.

Accommodating 500 worshippers, the mosque also has a dedicated women's prayer hall.

Sharjah

11. Al Noor Mosque

Al Noor Mosque is illuminated as part of the Sharjah Lights Festival. Photo: Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority

A Sharjah landmark, the mosque has a commanding place on the emirate's Corniche and is inspired by the Blue Mosque in Turkey.

Free tours, which focus on Islamic and Emirati history, are available on Monday and Thursdays from 10am without prior booking.

12. Sharjah Mosque

The Sharjah Mosque is one of the biggest in the UAE. Courtesy: Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority

Opened in 2019 and inspired by Ottoman architecture, the mosque is one of the UAE's biggest and can hold up to 25,000 people.

As well as the daily prayers, the mosque has a library of Islamic texts, a souvenir shop and a walking track stretching around the 185,806 square metres complex.

13. King Faisal Mosque

Named after the former King of Saudi Arabia and located in Al Soor, the King Faisal Mosque is one of the emirate's largest with a capacity for more than 16,000 worshippers.

14. Al Sakina Mosque

Featuring contemporary Islamic architectural motifs, the eye-catching Al Sakina Mosque is at the heart of the Al Rahmaniyah 4 neighbourhood and can host 900 worshippers.

Ajman

15. Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Located on the suburban outskirts, the Sheikh Zayed Mosque is an Ajman landmark with its sprawling courtyard and prayer hall that can fit 2,500 people.

During Ramadan, the mosque is known to host some of the Muslim world's best Quran prayer reciters.

Ras Al Khaimah

16. Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. Satish Kumar / The National

Recently restored by the emirate's Department of Antiquities and Museums, the site has up to 60 columns and a roof covered with palm fronds and windows with Islamic geometric carvings.

The Sheikh Zayed Mosque is viewed as the spiritual hub of Ras Al Khaimah and can accommodate 1,000 worshippers.

17. Mohammed Bin Salem Mosque

Dating back to the 18th century and located in the Old Ras Al Khaimah district, the mosque has undergone several renovations and extensions.

Built from coral stone and beach rock, it's one of many historical landmarks in the emirate.

Umm Al Quwain

18. Saad bin Ubadah Mosque

The unassuming mosque has been part of the emirate’s old town for about half a century.

During Ramadan, more than 100 people gather in the courtyard for communal iftars, followed by evening prayers.

Fujairah

19. Al Bidya Mosque

Al Bidya Mosque is thought to be the oldest in the UAE. Leslie Pableo / The National

Dating back to 1446, Al Bidya Mosque is thought to be the oldest in the UAE.

Made from local stone and mudbrick, it is located on a hillside about 30 kilometres north of Fujairah City.

As well as conducting daily prayers, the mosque is also a tourist attraction.

20. Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Second in size to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, this spectacular site was opened in 2015 and located on Mohammed bin Matar Road in Fujairah City.

With a slight resemblance to the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, it can hold up to 28,000 people and has a courtyard with fountains and gardens.