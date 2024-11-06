The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is the first property from the brand to open in Oman. All photos: St Regis Hotels & Resorts

Lifestyle

Travel

The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort review: Beach vistas and star-studded dining at brand's Oman debut

Modern luxury meets traditional design, with beautiful ocean views and leading restaurant names such as Hakkasan and Coya

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

November 06, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In