The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort review: Beach vistas and star-studded dining at brand's Oman debut

The St Regis brand has made its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/11/hottest-hotel-openings-2024/" target="_blank">debut in Oman</a>, bringing its renowned five-star luxury to a vibrant community in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/muscat/" target="_blank">Muscat</a>. Al Mouj is popular with tourists and residents courtesy of its lively dining and retail scene, golf course and a collection of high-end hotels and resorts, now including the St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. It has 250 guest rooms and suites – all with balconies and views overlooking the ocean, golf course or city. <i>The National</i> checked in to see what it's like to stay over. My partner and I make the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2024/06/15/oman-uae-roadtrip-requirements/" target="_blank">five-hour drive from Abu Dhabi to Muscat</a>, arriving at the newly opened resort a couple of hours after the standard 3pm check-in time. Driving up to the resort, the entrance is framed by a distinctive, curved architectural structure – inspired by the surrounding waves – and with subtle lighting that creates a welcoming first impression. We receive a warm greeting and leave our car with the valet as our bags are taken by the concierge staff. The lobby is elegant, with a striking grand piano set against a backdrop of sweeping dual staircases, one of the signature elements of the St Regis brand. Mammoth floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the space with natural light and offer views out to the pool and the Gulf of Oman. It’s not too busy when we arrive but during the day, the space fills up with a mostly local crowd who enjoy the lobby lounge's drinks and pastries. Check-in is quick – we hand over our passports and are given a brief tour before heading off to our room. The drive to the St Regis is easy as it is just off one of the highways and near <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/12/25/travel-news-round-up/" target="_blank">Muscat's airport</a>. Al Mouj is vibrant and lively, offering a blend of luxury residences, marina views and a thriving social scene, making it one of Muscat's most popular areas to visit. There is a range of amenities, including shopping and dining, as well as plenty to do thanks to the golf courses, sports facilities, parks and green spaces. As mentioned, there are still some villas under construction here, but it isn't an issue for us during our stay. We're staying in a deluxe king sea view room on the second floor, and at 60 square metres, it's one of the largest standard-category rooms we've encountered. The room has a spacious and inviting layout with a neutral colour palette of beige, cream and light wood tones. There is a king-sized bed and a living area with a sectional sofa large enough to seat plenty more than just the two of us. The spacious bathroom features a separate stand-alone bathtub, a walk-in shower and dual sinks with an illuminated make-up mirror. Toiletries include a mix of products from beauty brands Sodashi, Sachajuan and Ren. There’s also a separate changing space that has a desk and closet space, along with pocket doors for extra privacy. Most impressive are the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the wraparound balcony, offering sweeping views of the pool and the sea. The balcony is furnished with comfortable chairs and a daybed, ideal for soaking in the scenery as we listen to the gentle rhythm of the nearby waves. The staff are friendly and highly attentive, always greeting us with warm smiles. Every time we encounter staff around the resort, we're asked if we need anything. Guests also get private butler service, although we didn't really know how to take advantage of this. I visit the ladies-only gym on the third floor and spontaneously take part in a private 60-minute HIIT session with trainer Marwa, who is entirely energetic and makes the workout fun. There are two swimming pools, one of which is for adults only, and private beach access. Additionally, there is an impressive gym which is open 24 hours and spans two levels: one is mixed and the other is for women only. Two home-grown establishments offer places to dine during our visit including Karibu, with a vibrant fusion of flavours inspired by Zanzibar and India, and Zorba, a lively Greek restaurant with a delightful atmosphere. The trendy Novikov Cafe, known for its chic ambience, is also open, along with The Stage Bar & Lounge, a sophisticated cigar lounge where visitors can see live entertainment. The Adventure Hub Children’s Club is open for little ones aged four to 12. The hotel is home to several well-known restaurant brands including Hakkasan, Coya, Em Sherif and Roberto’s – all of which have made their debut in Muscat via the property. During our first night, we have dinner at Karibu. It’s quiet, with only a couple of other tables occupied. The space is inviting, featuring a stylish tropical ambience with lush greenery and woven chandeliers that create an indoor-outdoor feel. We start with bread and a tahini dip mixed with dates – a surprising but tasty combination reminiscent of peanut butter. We order the Omani lobster with mixed vegetables and white rice (20 Omani rials, $52), Oman-style moshkak (8 Omani rials), and lamb shuwa with rice (12 Omani rials). The latter two dishes earn my Omani dining partner’s approval while I enjoy the lobster. We finish with Frankincense and Khenaizi date cheesecake paired with Omani coffee and an almond-orange tuile (6.5 Omani rials). The next morning, we return to the same spot for breakfast, which is offered via a buffet with three sections: one for pastries and a small hot Indian food station, another for cold cuts, cereal and fruit, and a final section for hot dishes. Guests can also place requests for made-to-order dishes; we try the Omani pancakes and pita with fried egg and cheese. Lunch is at Novikov Cafe and we also get to dine at Zorba, where there's Greek cuisine paired with a vibrant atmosphere and live music. The resort has one of the strongest culinary line-ups in the country, definitely a plus for foodies. The adults-only pool could benefit from having a little more shade, especially for summertime visitors. Be sure to book a table at Zorba, where the vibrant evening atmosphere is something you don’t want to miss. Oman's first St Regis hotel has been worth the wait and the luxury brand lives up to its glamorous reputation. Rates start at 175 Omani rials for a deluxe sea view king room, excluding taxes and fees; check-in at 3pm and checkout at noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>