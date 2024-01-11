The world's 30 hottest hotel openings this year

Hundreds of hotels are set to open their doors around the world this year, from boutique properties to all-villa resorts and upscale serviced residences.

The National has scoured the planet for some of the hottest openings to add to your travel itinerary, spanning six continents, 30 countries and as many brands.

Some are reinventions of centuries-old landmarks, while others are brand-new builds that promise sustainable luxury. One thing they all have in common is they offer the ultimate in modern comfort.

Our Habitas Ras Abrouq

Location: Qatar

Opening date: Bookings now open

Our Habitas Ras Abrouq is an hour's drive into the desert from Doha. Photo: Our Habitas

On the border of a Unesco-protected site on Qatar's west coast is the country's first Our Habitas property, part of a new multi-destination hotel circuit in the region that follows the debut of the AlUla resort.

An hour's drive from Doha, Ras Abrouq will celebrate the country's vibrant creative sector and use the surrounding desert as a setting to stage art exhibitions, pop-up dining experiences, film screenings and concerts. There are 42 one to four-bedroom villas, all with private pools and outdoor decks, alongside Qissa Restaurant, a terrace lounge, beach club, bar, wellness centre, water sports adventure hub, padel courts and infinity swimming pool.

Rates start from $700 per night.

ourhabitas.com/ras-abrouq

Hotel Casa Lucia

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Opening date: January 29

Hotel Casa Lucia is the inaugural venture beyond Spain for Unico Hotels. Set within the historic Edificio Mihanovich, once the tallest building in Latin America, Casa Lucia opens its doors in the Argentinian capital, promising luxurious accommodation and exceptional service.

Located on the storied Calle Arroyo, a curved road famed for its French architecture in the heart of Recoleta, the hotel features 142 rooms and suites, a vibrant culinary scene that includes Argentinian Cantina Restaurant and a luxurious spa with a 16-metre-long mirror-framed pool.

Rates start from $670.

hotelcasalucia.com

Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island

Location: Seychelles

Opening date: February 3

Fifty seaside villas offer private pools, spacious patios and bohemian decor from Hilton's Waldorf Astoria brand, bringing luxury to a secluded tropical oasis on Seychelles's Platte Island.

Six restaurants and bars feature garden-to-table dining experiences, with seasonal fruits and vegetables picked fresh from the farms, alongside sushi and Afro-Latin fusion cuisine. Amenities and activities, from fly-fishing to snorkelling and an outdoor cinema, as well as tennis, culinary masterclasses and island explorations are available for guests.

hilton.com

Soneva Secret

Location: Maldives

Opening date: February 10

Soneva Secret has been 30 years in the making. Photo: Soneva

Soneva, the resort operator behind Soneva Fushi, which came seventh in the first World's 50 Best Hotels list last year, is opening another ultra-luxe property.

Thirty years in the making, Soneva Secret – located in Haa Dhaalu, one of the most remote atolls in the Maldives – comprises 14 beach and overwater villas. This includes the lagoon Crusoe, which is only accessible by boat, and a floating villa called the Castaway. Every villa comes with a private chef, although dining outlets also include Out of This World, which is described as a “castaway dining tower, observatory and wine cellar” located in the lagoon and reachable by zip-line.

soneva.com

Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr

Location: Morocco

Opening date: March 4

The forthcoming Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr is now accepting reservations for its grand opening in March.

Set in the historic Kasr Al Bahr, a former 18th-century sultan's residence, the hotel spans five hectares of landscaped gardens, featuring six heritage and five new buildings. With 200 rooms and suites, oceanfront views and signature dining experiences, including French and Mediterranean fare, the property's amenities also include an indoor saltwater pool, traditional Moroccan hammam, fitness centre and spacious event spaces.

fourseasons.com/rabat

Janu Tokyo

Location: Japan

Opening date: March 13

From the makers of Aman Resorts comes this younger, more vibrant sister hospitality brand set to launch in Tokyo in March. The first of 12 properties, Janu Tokyo is connected to the Azabudai Hills project, featuring 122 rooms and suites, eight dining venues, two boutiques and a 4,000-square-metre wellness centre that's home to one of the city's largest gyms.

It's now open for bookings, with rates starting from $944.

janu.com

25hours Hotel The Oddbird

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Opening date: March

This quirky hotel from the 25hours Hotel brand by Accor is described as a “paradise of paradoxes”. It celebrates quirkiness and elaborateness in an urban sanctuary that contrasts with Indonesia's jungles.

It has 345 rooms and serviced apartments, and a slate of culinary experiences including a South American restaurant and the Monkey Bar, known from 25hours Hotels in Berlin and Dubai. An outdoor infinity swimming pool, ice plunge pool and durian-shaped sauna also feature, as well as a karaoke lounge and bike rentals.

25hours-hotels.com

Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Location: The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

Opening date: March

Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is the first property from the collection in the Middle East. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, will debut this year as the first Middle Eastern property in the exclusive collection – which comprises six resorts worldwide.

Nestled within the Red Sea's Blue Hole cluster in Saudi Arabia, the reserve sprawls across private islands on the kingdom's west coast, offering 63 one to three-bedroom water and beach villas integrated with the natural surroundings.

An on-site speciality seafood restaurant is a highlight, alongside other amenities such as a spa, swimming pools, children's club, and Galaxea Diving Centre and Conservation House, where guests can connect with Saudi culture, community and environment through activities on land and in the sea.

ritzcarlton.com

Serengeti Explorer

Location: Tanzania

Opening date: March

Elewana, which is renowned for its luxury properties in East Africa, is introducing Explorer by Elewana, an upscale safari lodge collection that offers a more accessible price point.

First to launch is Serengeti Explorer in Tanzania, on top of Nyaboro Hills, offering views of the famed plains. With 70 rooms and six suites, the property will also provide diverse dining options, including Swahili signature dishes at Boma Restaurant, and activities and cultural experiences, from stargazing with an astronomer to children's bushcraft and an outdoor cinema showing African classics.

Rates range from $330 to $940 on full board.

explorer.elewanacollection.com

Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel

Location: Austria

Opening date: March

Anantara is launching in the Austrian market as part of the group's expansion across Europe. Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel will open in the heart of the capital, on the renowned Schottenring, occupying a listed palace built in 1873 for the Vienna World's Fair.

The property was used as municipal offices and cultural venues before it was transformed into a luxury hotel in 2013. The rebranded property will feature 152 classically decorated guest rooms and suites, including a 270-square-metre Presidential Suite, the largest in Vienna.

Dining options will include a Michelin-starred restaurant and regional cuisine at Wintergarten, while leisure facilities will feature an indoor swimming pool, fitness centre and Anantara Spa, combining European and Asian wellness traditions.

anantara.com/en/palais-hansen-vienna

The Emory

Location: London, UK

Opening date: April 4

London has had a slate of major openings over the past 12 months, including Raffles at the OWO last year.

In 2024, there's the opening of The Emory to look forward to, from Maybourne Hotel Group, the team behind the likes of Claridge's, The Connaught and The Berkeley. Set to open in Knightsbridge, it will be the city's first all-suite hotel, a modern architectural wonder designed by Ivan Harbour and the late Richard Rogers.

Its striking “sails” structure peeks out over the treetops of Hyde Park, featuring 60 light-filled rooms set over nine floors, including a penthouse. Each floor showcases the aesthetic of a different world-renowned interior designer, including Andre Fu and Pierre-Yves Rochon.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten contributes to the hotel's culinary offering, while beneath ground is a four-floor wellness space with a 22-metre pool.

the-emory.co.uk

One & Kea Island

Location: Greece

Opening date: May 1

One&Only Kea Island offers Greek elegance with modern luxury. Photo: One&Only Hotels & Resorts

This ultra-luxury property is set on a 65-hectare beachfront site on Greece's Kea island, surrounded by sea views of the Cyclades.

Resort-style villas blend Greek elegance with elements that harmonise with the surrounding nature and azure waters, hugging the hillside with private pools, terraces, courtyards and fireplaces. Culinary diversity is on offer throughout the restaurants, which include a relaxed Greek-inspired taverna, a speakeasy bar and vibrant beach club, all serving ingredients sourced from Kea's local artisans and producers.

oneandonlyresorts.com/kea-island

Moxy Barcelona

Location: Spain

Opening date: April-June

The playful Moxy Hotels brand from Marriott is entering Spain for the first time, offering a fun base for Barcelona visitors in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Sants, which is within walking distance of the historic city centre and FC Barcelona Stadium.

There will be more than 400 stylishly decorated guest rooms, complete with walk-in showers and private balconies, and a rooftop pool on the 10th floor, featuring cabanas, a bar and pop-up food stalls. Other highlights include a fully equipped gym, nine meeting rooms and Plug In, a communal space for co-working or leisure.

moxy-hotels.marriott.com

W Prague

Location: Czech Republic

Opening date: April-June

Wenceslas Square is the location of W's first hotel in the Czech Republic. A radical art nouveau-style property from 1905, the former Grand Europa hotel, is being reinvigorated with the brand's vibrant spirit, combining this historic structure with a modern oval-shaped extension.

Other new elements include a Fantastical Garden where guests can relax and socialise, a rooftop bar with outdoor terrace and two destination bars in the basement. There will be 161 guest rooms and suites, including the Extreme Wow (Presidential) Suite, as well as W signatures such as the indoor Wet pool deck, Fit fitness centre and Away Spa.

marriott.com

Casa Monti

Location: Rome, Italy

Opening date: April-June

Casa Monti in Rome was designed by Laura Gonzalez. Photo: Casa Monti

Family-owned Leitmotiv will debut Casa Monti in the Italian capital as a tribute to the charming neighbourhood of Rione Monti, where artisanal shops sit next to chic wine bars and new-age art galleries.

The bohemian-inspired boutique property will feature 36 guest rooms, a restaurant, bar, rooftop space and spa that overlooks the ancient city, with the theme of art de vivre running throughout.

Its location between the busy Via Cavour and Via Nazionale, east of the Forum, means it's only a short walking distance away from some of Rome's must-visit landmarks and yet tucked away from the overly touristic areas in a distinctly Roman spot that renders it a discreet gem.

leitmotiv.fr/hotels/casamonti

Mythtopia

Location: Scotland, UK

Opening date: March-June

Eco-glamping is getting a modern makeover in this resort as luxury meets augmented reality and NFTs. Mythtopia, which is opening near Edinburgh, is set among 80 hectares of preserved green land and will offer families an immersive AR adventure just 20 minutes from the Scottish capital. It will also be the UK's first holiday destination exclusive to NFT token holders.

There will be 150 low-carbon-impact geometric domes and lodges, alongside a restaurant, clubhouse, bar and spa. Each guest will have access to activities, including a geofenced AR playground based on ancient Celtic mythology, which allows players to explore the natural woodland environment while following a story of mythical creatures.

Real-world activities will include open-water swimming in the lake, stargazing, horse riding, yoga classes and silent discos.

mythtopia-eco-glamping.com

Gigiri Gem Forest Hotel Nairobi – MGallery

Location: Kenya

Opening date: March-June

Accor is flying the MGallery flag in Nairobi, bringing this 105-key, design-led boutique hotel to the Kenyan capital. It has a prime location on Gigiri's Limuru Road, about 10km from Nairobi's city centre.

Its striking interiors will feature a replica of the Nairobi River via aquamarine carpet weaving throughout the hotel's corridors, while water flows across its porte-cochere entrance. There will be four restaurants, including a signature dining experience, pool bar and rooftop restaurant. The property will also have wellness facilities that include a gym, pool and spa.

group.accor.com/en

Hotel Du Couvent

Location: Nice, France

Opening date: March-August

In the heart of Nice's Old Town, a 17th-century convent – untouched since 1985 – is being brought back to life as Hotel du Couvent, inviting cultured travellers to discover the charm of this forgotten city landmark. This is the first luxury project by Valery Grego, founder of Les Roches Rouges and Le Pigalle in Paris.

The restored sanctuary will feature Roman thermal baths, menus that use produce harvested from the hectare of terraced gardens and the convent's own farm, plus a resident herbalist, offering a unique retreat on the Riviera.

hotelducouvent.com

Nobu Hotel and Residences Toronto

Location: Canada

Opening date: June-September

At the heart of Toronto's Entertainment District will be Nobu's first Canadian hotel, rising 45 storeys above the city. The new property will blend the brand's minimal Japanese tradition with the vibrancy of a modern lifestyle hotel in the historic Pilkington Glass Factory.

There will be 36 suites, a hotel lounge and wellness centre, alongside 660 residences. The jewel in its crown will be the 15,000-square-foot, two-level Nobu restaurant with separate bar and lounge, two private dining rooms, a sushi bar and outdoor terrace.

nobuhotels.com

Raffles Jaipur

Location: India

Opening date: June-September

Anantara, Waldorf Astoria and Raffles are all set to open in Jaipur, turning The Pink City into a hot destination. Raffles, due to launch in the middle of this year, will feature 50 suites, all with private pools, infusing a sense of old-world charm within these secluded residences and courtyards.

It's linked to a sprawling estate shared with Fairmont Jaipur, not far from famous Indian landmarks such as the Jaigarh Fort and Jal Mahal Palace.

raffles.com

The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort

Location: Oman

Opening date: June-September

Karibu at The St Regis Murouj Muscat Resort, which offers a taste of Oman and Zanzibar. Photo: St Regis Resorts

The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort will bring Riviera lifestyle to Muscat's waterfront, blending Omani architecture with the New York glamour of the brand.

There will be 250 guest rooms and suites, all with their own private balcony, walk-in wardrobes and expansive windows that look out over one of Oman's most exclusive neighbourhoods – a gateway to landmarks such as the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque and Al Hajar Mountains.

A Guerlain Spa will feature a hammam and scent bar, alongside a fully equipped fitness centre, swimming pools, padel court, private beach and children's zones. Culinary destinations include international names such as Hakkasan, Em Sherif and Novikov, plus Karibu, which showcases a taste of Zanzibar and Oman.

marriott.com

The Artyzen Singapore

Location: Singapore

Opening date: October-December

Artyzen's first property outside of China brings this modern luxury lifestyle brand to a Singaporean landmark. The structure was once a tropical garden mansion called Villa Marie, built by the great-grandson of well-known philanthropist Tan Tock Seng.

Today, it will offer 142 plush rooms and suites, all featuring balconies, barrel-vaulted entry corridors and traditional ceiling fans, a stone's throw from the city's famed Orchard Road. The piece de resistance is the Roof Garden, where a 25-metre cantilevered infinity pool offers views of the West Orchard neighbourhoods.

artyzen.com

The Vineta Hotel

Location: Palm Beach, US

Opening date: October-December

Oetker Collection, of Le Bristol Paris fame, is opening its first property in the US, with the Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach, minutes away from the beach. The hotel has a 100-year legacy in the heart of Palm Beach, two blocks from Worth Avenue, where designer boutiques, art galleries and popular restaurants reside.

It was originally opened as the Lido-Venice in 1926 before it was renamed The Vineta, as it remained for 50 years. It became a condo in the 1980s, before its incarnation as The Chesterfield in 1989.

Now, this quintessential example of Mediterranean Revival architecture is undergoing a top-to-bottom renovation led by Parisian interior designer Tino Zervudachi, reducing the number of rooms from 53 to 41 and brought to life with fresh, bright interiors.

oetkercollection.com

Silversands Beach House

Location: Grenada

Opening date: TBC

Silversands Beach House Grenada offers 28 cliffside or beachside rooms. Photo: Silversands

Silversands's latest Caribbean endeavour sits against a stone bluff overlooking Portici Beach, offering intimate escapism with 28 cliffside or beachside rooms that are designed to work in harmony with the surrounding nature.

The hotel will feature two restaurants, a cigar lounge and a spa where locally inspired remedies are offered alongside more modern aesthetic therapies.

silversandsgrenada.com

1Hotel Melbourne

Location: Australia

Opening date: TBC

This pet-friendly, sustainably minded resort – the group's first in Australia – sits on the banks of the Yarra River. A beacon of modern architecture, the brand's ethos embeds a respect for the surrounding lands, waters and traditions.

Native greenery and reclaimed wood are incorporated into the guest rooms, as well as non-toxic, organic, sustainable textiles and floor-to-ceiling windows that act as a canvas for the scenery beyond. There's also a focus on wellness, with a fitness centre, spa, sauna, steam room, group classes and one-on-one training sessions.

1hotels.com/melbourne

Rosewood Amsterdam

Location: Netherlands

Opening date: TBC

Rosewood is entering the Dutch market in fine form, as it opens its first Amsterdam property in the former Palace of Justice, a historic building in the Unesco World Heritage-listed Canal District. The building was originally constructed in 1665 and served as the city's main courthouse for more than 175 years. Architectural firm Kentie & Partners is working closely with local authorities to preserve the heritage and character of the building while transforming it into an ultra-luxury hotel.

It will blend classic Dutch elements with contemporary style, featuring 133 guest rooms, three restaurants, bars, an Asaya Spa, wellness and fitness centre, indoor pool and event spaces.

rosewoodhotels.com

The Twenty Two New York

Location: US

Opening date: TBC

After its raging success in Mayfair, The Twenty Two is opening a sister property in New York, although most of the details are yet to be announced, including the exact location. It launched in London in April 2022 in a 42,500-square-foot Edwardian manor house with 31 bedrooms and suites and private members' club.

The Big Apple iteration will have 77 bedrooms, a restaurant and private members' club, tapping into the eccentric interiors that have set this brand apart.

the22.london

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok

Location: Thailand

Opening date: TBC

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is an urban sanctuary set in a green space in the bustling city. Photo: Aman Resorts

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok follows the success of the refined Aman brand, embodying its commitment to celebrating local culture and heritage.

The property, nestled in Nai Lert Park's tropical gardens, will comprise a 52-suite hotel, up to 50 Aman Residences and an Aman Club – a new concept launched in New York last year. Designed by Jean Michel Gathy, the contemporary urban sanctuary blends Aman's elegance with the influences of Nai Lert Park Heritage Home, all in the heart of the bustling Thai city. The Residences are located on floors 11 through 28, with one, two and three-bedroom units and penthouses, most with private terraces.

aman.com

Six Senses Svart

Location: Norway

Opening date: TBC

From the beloved Six Senses brand, which is now owned by IHG Hotels & Resorts, comes what's expected to be the world's first energy-positive hotel.

Six Senses Svart is cradled within the Helgeland coastline, just above the Arctic Circle within the wilderness of Norway's Meloy municipality. It sits on poles above the waters of the Holandsfjorden fjord, at the base of the glacier, and aims to offer a guest journey that has net-zero environmental impact without sacrificing modern-day comforts.

Activities will include zero-waste dining, ice climbing, night fishing, the Aurora Borealis in winter and yoga in the midnight sun in summer.

sixsenses.com

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest

Location: Romania

Opening date: TBC

Originally built in 1867, the Grand Hotel du Boulevard once played host to the great and good of European society. Now this landmark property is being transformed into the Corinthia Bucharest, bringing the structure back to its original splendour while encompassing elements of modern luxury.

Once complete, it will feature 30 spacious suites, an events hall, two bars, a restaurant-brasserie, a cigar lounge, a library with a fireplace, a spa, fitness room, salon and florist.

corinthiagroup.com