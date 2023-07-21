Funky, playful, easy-going vibes at New York's Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg - Hotel Insider

Moxy hotels, an urban concept by Marriot, recently opened one of its newest properties, in Brooklyn, New York.

Adding to its existing stable of five locations across Manhattan, Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg is situated across the East River at 253 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, in the buzzy district of Williamsburg.

Reminding me of Hoxton in London, Williamsburg is New York’s creative art district, with a long and fascinating history. Regarded as the Big Apple's hottest up-and-coming neighbourhood, it faces the Lower East Side, making it ideally placed for those looking to see Manhattan from a new perspective.

The welcome

After a seemingly endless taxi ride from the Upper East Side of Manhattan it was good to finally get out of the car. Because it was my first visit to Brooklyn, I was a little unsure of what to expect – I am old enough to remember the days when the borough had a less than glamorous reputation. Evidently, those days are long gone, and the converted warehouse feel of The Moxy is upmarket and intriguing. Despite being very busy when I visited – just a week after the hotel had launched – I was greeted by name by the front desk team, who were welcoming and charmingly informal.

The neighbourhood

Having once lived in Hoxton, London, during its up-and-coming days, I really enjoyed the buzzy atmosphere of Williamsburg, where high rubs shoulders with low, creating a raw, exciting energy. Williamsburg is the hottest district of New York right now, and is filled with Manhattanites who cross the East River to make the most of its shops, markets and restaurants. There are brow bars, nail salons, bike shops and music stores, and Williamsburg Cinema is just around the corner from the hotel. If you fancy a dip, the nearby indoor Metropolitan Swimming Pool is ideal.

It is also bursting with vintage shops, with the likes of Rabbit’s Vintage Fashion, Brooklyn Vintiques and The Attic, all a short walk from the hotel, while farther afield is the oddly named 10ft Single by Stella Dallas, and Stella Dallas Living, two back-to-back treasure troves of 1930s dresses, 1990s consignment fashion, old Mexican blankets, vintage fabrics and hand-sewn quilts. Anyone who is into vintage clothes or fabric will be in heaven, and I bagged a length of 1950s patterned fabric, perfect for re-covering a chair, for just $30.

Williamsburg also runs up to the East River, where the once-abandoned Domino Sugar Refinery is gearing up to reopen as a revamped office and retail space. Heading in the opposite direction will take you deep into Williamsburg's Caribbean history, including Graham Avenue – a place still marked on some maps as Puerto Rico Street.

The room

I was given a King Executive room, with a view over Brooklyn and some rather natty warehouse apartments next door.

The room was compact, but functional thanks to some clever design work. A huge window provided plenty of light, while the room is filled with space-saving ideas such as fold-flat wall pegs instead of a wardrobe, under-bed storage and a flip-down desk that ensure the room feels cute, not cramped. Decked out in light birch wood and steel, the vibe is modern and streamlined, while the retro dial telephone adds a quirky touch. Wi-Fi is free and fast, and the flat-screen TV is set up for Netflix, YouTube and HBO. The bed was exceedingly comfortable, with crisp white Egyptian cotton sheets.

The service

Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg is clearly aiming at a laid back, personable style of service, so if you prefer something more formal, then perhaps this is not the place for you. If, like me, you prefer the casual ease of being called by your first name, and the open-ended approach of asking for something rather than it being automatically laid on, then you will enjoy this easy-going mentality.

The scene

Designed by New York architect firm Stonehill Taylor, the Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg is a 216-room, 11-storey building that still feels like a boutique hotel. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, and the lobby has a lofty 6m height, and is filled with artwork. The space is dominated by a piece by Rare Culture, that rises up from behind the check-in desk and rolls on to the ceiling. Made from thousands of carefully-arranged coloured crayons, it depicts the underside of the nearby Williamsburg Bridge at sunset. On a side wall there is an artwork of a half melted ice cream, called The Drip, while another wall is decorated with skateboard decks, painted by local artists. Outside, a mural by British street artist D*Face reads, “Get me to the Moxy”.

The food

There are three in-house dining options at the Moxy. In the lobby is Bar Bedford, an all day cafe and cocktail bar, that serves free coffee every morning, including an excellent soya latte. At the time of my visit, Bar Bedford was offering a very simple breakfast of bagels and jam, but this was just for the soft-opening stage (the property launched in March). There is also Mesiba, serving Levantine food, while rooftop bar and lounge Lilistar is a year-round space with breathtaking views across Brooklyn and the lower Manhattan skyline.

Highs and lows

The Williamsburg Bridge is a short walk from the hotel. AP Photo

The location is excellent with the buzz of Williamsburg on your doorstep. Being able to stroll across Williamsburg Bridge to the Lower East Side of Manhattan is fabulous, with pedestrian access to the bridge just a few steps from the hotel. I took about 45 minutes to amble across, with numerous photo stops.

Overall, I am huge fan of warehouse interiors and the mix of utilitarian with comfort that features at the Moxy, but this can have some drawbacks. In the name of compact design, the hand sink in my room was actually that – inside the room. Although it looked great, in stainless steel and dark green subway tiles, it splashed water everywhere, so I quickly gave up and used the fully enclosed shower each time I needed to wash my hands.

The verdict

This is the perfect place to stay if you are looking for something a bit out of the ordinary. Youthful and funky, but very welcoming, it definitely allows a total newcomer to immerse themselves in the buzzy energy of Williamsburg. Well served with three subway lines (J, Z and M), two ferry terminals (at North and South Williamsburg) that connect to Manhattan, taxis aplenty and even an option to cross to the Lower East Side on foot, it opens up a whole new approach to the city that many visitors would not otherwise sample.

The bottom line

Rooms at the Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg start at $325 per night, including a daily destination fee which is redeemable as a $25 daily credit against food/beverage, laundry and fitness classes; www.marriot.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.