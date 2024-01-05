New York City subway derailment leaves more than 20 people injured

New York City subway services remained partially suspended at many Manhattan stations on Friday after a train derailment, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Twenty-four people were injured, none seriously, when a northbound 1 train collided with a work train that was switching tracks at about 3pm on Thursday, city officials told The New York Times.
Crews worked through the night to move the train, repair tracks and restore services.
The crash did not seem to be related to an equipment malfunction, the Times reported, citing a news conference by MTA officials.
The work train had been vandalised – many emergency brakes were pulled and then reset, except for one that prevented the train from leaving the station when it was hit.
The delays have affected other lines and service status is being updated in real time on the MTA website.