New York City subway derailment leaves more than 20 people injured

New York City subway services remained partially suspended at many Manhattan stations on Friday after a train derailment, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Twenty-four people were injured, none seriously, when a northbound 1 train collided with a work train that was switching tracks at about 3pm on Thursday, city officials told The New York Times.

Crews worked through the night to move the train, repair tracks and restore services.

Our team is responding to the train derailment on the 1/2/3 line at 96th street. @FDNY and @NYPDNews emergency personnel are on the ground assisting efforts. Please avoid the 96th and Broadway area if you can. https://t.co/tOpe0rOWKw pic.twitter.com/CWZ3gsWM9v — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 4, 2024

The crash did not seem to be related to an equipment malfunction, the Times reported, citing a news conference by MTA officials.

The work train had been vandalised – many emergency brakes were pulled and then reset, except for one that prevented the train from leaving the station when it was hit.

The delays have affected other lines and service status is being updated in real time on the MTA website.