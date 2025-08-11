Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a historic five-star hotel set within a 97-hectare estate on the banks of the River Clyde. Photo: JA Resorts & Hotels
Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a historic five-star hotel set within a 97-hectare estate on the banks of the River Clyde. Photo: JA Resorts & Hotels
Dubai’s JA Resorts & Hotels makes UK debut with two heritage properties in Scotland

Luxury properties in Glasgow and Edinburgh recently underwent extensive renovations

David Tusing

August 11, 2025

Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels has taken over the management of two heritage hotels in Scotland, marking the homegrown hospitality brand's entry into the UK.

The first property, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, is a historic 97-hectare estate outside Glasgow, while The Bruntsfield is a boutique hotel in the heart of Edinburgh.

Part of the prestigious Dutco Group, JA Resorts & Hotels operates hotels across Dubai and in the Maldives, including some of the oldest hotels in the UAE – JA Hatta Fort Hotel and JA Beach Hotel, which opened in 1981.

Originally designed and built in 1828 by Sir Robert Smirke, the architect of London’s British Museum, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a historic five-star hotel set within a 97-hectare estate on the banks of the River Clyde. Dutco Group acquired the property last year and officially re-opened it in May following a £25 million ($33.6 million) refurbishment.

The resort features 74 restored guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars, as well as a 22-seater private cinema, gaming room and billiards room.

The Bruntsfield is located in Edinburgh’s historic city centre and a short walk from landmarks such as the Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile and Princes Street Gardens. Photo: JA Resorts & Hotels
The Bruntsfield, meanwhile, is located in Edinburgh’s historic city centre and is a short walk from landmarks such as the Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile and Princes Street Gardens.

The boutique hotel was originally built as a Baronial-style residence on Borough Muir in 1861. The property underwent an extensive £1 million refurbishment in 2022, and was acquired by the Dutco Group last year.

It features 72 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a heated secret garden, as well as spacious event facilities. The hotel holds a Gold Green Tourism accreditation for its focus on sustainability.

“Our journey as a brand has been both dynamic and deeply personal. Since opening JA Hatta Fort Hotel and JA Beach Hotel in 1981, we’ve proudly evolved – not just in our properties, but in the scope and spirit of the company itself," said Ahmed Baker, the chairman of Dutco Group.

"As a homegrown brand rooted in Dubai’s hospitality heritage, it is especially meaningful to see our growth extend internationally in ways that remain true to who we are.”

