Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh and her firm are behind acclaimed projects including Beirut’s Stone Garden and France’s Atelier Hermes in Normandy. Photo: Gilbert Hage
Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh and her firm are behind acclaimed projects including Beirut’s Stone Garden and France’s Atelier Hermes in Normandy. Photo: Gilbert Hage

Culture

Art & Design

Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh's bold plans for the British Museum’s Western Range

Celebrated designer is leading a massive renovation of the group of galleries consisting of 10 buildings

Maghie Ghali

March 10, 2025