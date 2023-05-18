Lina Ghotmeh and Asif Khan to design two new museums in AlUla, Saudi Arabia

The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced Lina Ghotmeh and Asif Khan as the architects for two of its coming museums.

Ghotmeh, who curated this year’s Serpentine Pavilion in London, will design the contemporary art museum. The Lebanese-born architect is known for projects that span the intersection of art, architecture and design — pairing detailed historical research with organic influences, to visceral effect.

She told The National the project was both “meaningful and exciting”. “The AlUla landscape is truly inspiring — it is rich with the agricultural life of the oasis. The landscape is a constant witness of time with millennia-old rocks shaped by nature. Art gains a whole new perspective when intertwined with the surrounding nature and when activated by the local community.”

Meanwhile, Khan, who created the giant gateways to Expo 2020, is the architect for the museum of the Incense Road. Awarded an MBE for his services to architecture, Khan is also working on the new London Museum and the renewal of the Barbican Centre. He is known for his imaginative approach towards blending past and future, while grounding his projects in material experimentation and social context.

The architects were selected as part of an international competition by a jury, which included specialists in architecture, landscape and museology, alongside a technical panel.

Khaled Azzam, jury chairman and architect of AlUla’s Journey Through Time Masterplan, said the museums were the first of 15 cultural assets being developed as part of the plan.

“AlUla is a spectacular landscape of discovery, where heritage, works of nature and humankind combine to reveal a long and intimate relationship between people and their environment," he said.

"This masterplan will guide the reinvigoration of AlUla, establishing a new cultural legacy including the implementation of a circular economy expected to create 38,000 new jobs.”

Prince Badr bin Farhan Al Saud, top left; French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak, top right; Nora Aldabal, front left; Laurent Le Bon, front right. Photo: RCU

In March, RCU signed an agreement with France's Centre Pompidou to develop a contemporary art museum in AlUla. The two centres will pursue a reciprocal relationship based on collections, through a special relationship for museum loans, curatorial partnerships, shared museological expertise and audience development. It will also span training, education, curatorial expertise, museum management, events and exhibitions across a variety of arts and culture spaces.

AlUla’s contemporary art museum will feature a core collection of works by artists from the regions adjoining the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, in conversation with art from all across the world. As AlUla’s primary art museum, it hopes to bolster the region’s cultural legacy by creating opportunities for artists, creatives and curators.

The museum will span an archipelago of pavilions, punctuated with a mosaic of artist-designed gardens. With a balance of interior and exterior galleries and spaces, the site will encourage visitors to create their own unique experiences of the museum’s art and wider environment.

Ghotmeh said: “The architecture of the contemporary art museum in AlUla immerses visitors in a creative journey from the desert expanse to the lush cultural oasis of AlUla, interweaving the natural environment, agriculture and art to reveal the heart of contemporary culture.”

An adjoining series of green spaces will carefully connect with the AlUla oasis’s distinctive landscape, featuring palm groves, vegetable gardens, mountain ranges and the ancient ruins of Hegra.

“Through a series of garden pavilions, the museum presents a constant interplay between art and nature, capturing the essence of this unique place. The galleries offer surprising and anchored perspectives on the many facets of AlUla, from the microclimates of the oasis to the expanse of the desert, evoking a deep sense of attachment to the land and its heritage,” Ghotmeh added.

The museum of the Incense Road will overlook Hegra, the first Unesco World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Film AlUla

The museum of the Incense Road is set to become the world’s first institution dedicated to the ancient network of land and sea trading routes. It celebrates AlUla’s 7,000 years of continued human history, as well as its ancient role as a place of cultural and material exchange, bridging multiple civilisations.

Through a multidisciplinary approach, the museum will aim to shed light on the ways in which ideas and goods were exchanged through AlUla, presenting north-west Arabia as a crucial cultural epicentre. It will spotlight some of the region’s most fascinating discoveries, as well as the continuing excavations taking place, illuminating its role along the storied Incense Road.

The museum of the Incense Road will be developed in conversation with Saudi Arabia’s first Unesco World Heritage Site, Hegra, as well as the village of AlJadidah. It is envisioned as an extension of the urban fabric, which overlooks a vista where the ancient cities of Dadan and Hegra sit. The institution will be developed with an extensive network of local and international specialists across the fields of academia and museology.

Reflecting on the project, Khan said: “AlUla resonated with me deeply as did the local community members I met. The design takes the form of a public space — not a museum within walls — situated in AlJadidah village with galleries and spaces for sensory experiences and learning.

Read more Five ways to celebrate International Museum Day in the UAE

“The mountains are a constant background, whose sand dunes reach down to greet the edges of the museum, while stepped terraces of gardens act as a new interface between the village and the oasis.

I am excited about how the museum of the Incense Road can be brought into the collective memory of the world, and become a transformative asset for the local community,” he added.

Both museums aim to consider how to reduce the environment impact of building cultural spaces, and promote not just AlUla’s cultural heritage, but conservation and community engagement.