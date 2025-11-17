Young performers take part in the 53rd Eid Al Etihad festivities in 2024. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
UAE National Day holidays announced for public sector

Many workers will have a four-day Eid Al Etihad break for the celebrations

November 17, 2025

Public sector workers will enjoy a long weekend in celebration of the UAE's 54th National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed on Monday that employees would be granted leave on Monday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 2.

Official working hours are to resume on Wednesday, December 3, the authority said.

The Eid Al Etihad holiday for the private sector is yet to be announced.

Public and private sector workers are typically given the same number of public holidays under a unified UAE government calendar.

Citizens and residents alike come together each December to celebrate the birth of a nation that is now home to more than 200 nationalities.

Eid Al Etihad 2024 – in pictures

It marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country – Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

A spectacular live show – paying homage to the UAE's rich culture and highlighting its bold vision for the future – is typically the centrepiece of colourful festivities held across all seven emirates.

Citizens often display their patriotic pride by flying the UAE flag from their cars, which are also decorated with the nation's colours and images of Emirati leaders.

A host of cultural activities, concerts and dazzling firework displays will be held nationwide in honour of the festivities.

Updated: November 17, 2025, 9:04 AM