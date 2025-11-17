UAE National Day holidays announced for private and public sector

Public and private sector workers will enjoy a long weekend in celebration of the UAE's 54th National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that employees would be granted leave on Monday, December 1 and Tuesday, December 2.

The public holiday dates were announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Official working hours are to resume on Wednesday, December 3 for both sectors, the ministries said.

Public and private sector workers are typically given the same number of public holidays under a unified UAE government calendar.

Citizens and residents alike come together each December to celebrate the birth of a nation that is now home to more than 200 nationalities.

Eid Al Etihad 2024 – in pictures

President Sheikh Mohamed and the Rulers of the Emirates attend the 53rd Eid Al Etihad ceremony in Al Ain. WAM A dazzling drone show and camel train illuminated the spectacular backdrop of Jebel Hafeet. WAM UAE leaders witnessed a spectacular light show to mark Eid Al Etihad. WAM Seven chapters told the story of UAE history and heritage in a spectacular display at Jebel Hafeet National Park to mark Eid Al Etihad. WAM Members of the UAE Armed Force participated in the show, at the base of Jebel Hafeet. UAE Presidential Court Accompanied by music from the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the rich heritage of the UAE was explored in a 40-minute show. UAE Presidential Court UAE leaders congregated in Al Ain to mark Eid Al Etihad. WAM The show featured 33 Emirati musicians alongside 66 international players. UAE Presidential Court More than 10,000 people of 81 nationalities were involved in the production. UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region, right, greets Sheikh Zayed bin Omar bin Zayed. UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, right, greets Sheikh Mohamed bin Mansour bin Zayed. UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed with the Rulers of the Emirates in Al Ain. WAM

It marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country – Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

A spectacular live show – paying homage to the UAE's rich culture and highlighting its bold vision for the future – is typically the centrepiece of colourful festivities held across all seven emirates.

Citizens often display their patriotic pride by flying the UAE flag from their cars, which are also decorated with the nation's colours and images of Emirati leaders.

A host of cultural activities, concerts and dazzling firework displays will be held nationwide in honour of the festivities.

