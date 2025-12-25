Pet project: Abu Dhabi to welcome cats and dogs at hotels and restaurants under updated tourism rules

Hotels and restaurants in Abu Dhabi are being encouraged to welcome pets under a new tourism drive unveiled by authorities.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport said on Thursday that owners would be permitted to bring companion animals – such as cats and dogs – to venues with tourism licences under amended public health legislation.

Previously, restaurant regulations across the Emirate prohibited pets, except for certified service animals, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Establishments that choose to admit animals are urged to allocate dedicated areas for them, primarily in open-air spaces such as outdoor seating or balconies.

The decision to welcome pets will be at the discretion of hotels and restaurants.

“Under the new provisions, hotels and restaurants with tourism licenses in the Emirate can now welcome owners and their companion animals, defined as pets that would usually accompany their owners outside their homes, such as cats and dogs,” the government media office reported.

“They must also provide suitable indoor or enclosed zones in line with their policies; ensuring health and safety standards are not comprised nor the animals’ welfare – all while balancing the comfort of guests and the maintenance of a pet-friendly environment.”

Fahad Ali Alshehhi, acting executive director of the Municipal Services Operations Support Sector at the DMT, said the updated rules were part of the emirate's efforts to promote inclusivity and cement its status as a world-leading destination.

Pet-friendly policies

The W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, one of the capital's leading hotels, has previously taken steps to make animal lovers feel at home.

In 2021, it became the first luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi to allow guests to bring their pets for a staycation.

Pets weighing up to a maximum of 18kg were eligible to stay with their owners and to enter the hotel's Living Room (lobby area) and inside the suites.

Pets were not allowed at the pool or in any of the hotel restaurants or bars, however.

Abu Dhabi's new directives will pave the way for owners to bring along their beloved pets to dining spaces at venues which embrace the new strategy.

