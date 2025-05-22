Soldiers from a Rapid Support Forces unit in the East Nile province, Sudan, on June 22. AP Photo
Soldiers from a Rapid Support Forces unit in the East Nile province, Sudan, on June 22. AP Photo

News

US

US to impose sanctions on Sudan after finding government used chemical weapons

Penalties to include limits on US exports and lines of credit after two years of war with paramilitary

Reuters

May 22, 2025